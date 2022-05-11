SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups

The SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at Bridgeport Park in Valencia Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 8 a.m.

This is a family event with vendors, food and special guests for the kids. All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information about the SCV Walk or for early registration, visit SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

You can also visit the organization page on Facebook.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

The goal of this year’s walk is $145,000.

Your health and safety are our top priorities. We will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.

While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

The earlier you register the more money you can raise to help end Alzheimer’s.

How to participate in three easy steps:

—Register SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

–Start fundraising and spread the word. We’ll provide tips and coaching every step of the way, including easy ways to raise funds online.

–Join us on Walk day. Come together for an inspiring community event that celebrates our commitment to ending the disease.

Bridgeport Park is located at 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Valencia, 91355.

