SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake

SCV Water requested its customers to refrain from irrigating from February 18-22 to accommodate annual maintenance on infrastructure at Castaic Lake and received an outstanding public response, the agency reported Monday.

The scheduled maintenance briefly made water from Castaic Lake unavailable for use.

“Our community did a great job with increased conservation efforts,” said Matt Stone, General Manager of SCV Water. “Homeowners, businesses and large institutional water users were all very cooperative. Water demand was down by an average of 15% from the prior week.”

SCV Water requested that water users refrain from irrigation and other outdoor water use February 18-22 as the California Department of Water Resources replaced a 132” valve in its distribution system.

This annual shutdown ensures time for routine maintenance and needed repairs as proactive measures to prolong the life of the infrastructure.

Gary Haggin, operations and maintenance superintendent for SCV Water said, “With the public’s help, we were able to maintain a buffer of stored water, just in case a local emergency arose, or if the project took a little longer than expected.”

During the shutdown, the SCV relied exclusively upon local groundwater and treated imported water already stored at reservoirs throughout the Valley.

A Water Efficient Focus

“The maintenance is done, and customers can resume outdoor irrigation if needed,” said Keith Abercrombie, Chief Operating Officer for SCV Water. “However, we encourage a continuing conservation mindset, especially when it comes to outdoor water use. The northern part of the state is abnormally dry for this time of year and rainfall is below average. Southern California is also experiencing below-average precipitation, and we are seeing the early stages of drought conditions despite a few winter storms.”

Matt Dickens, Resource Conservation Manager for SCV Water said, “During these spring months, most landscape can be irrigated just once or twice a week. Now is a good time to check your irrigation timer settings to ensure optimal operation. Additionally, spring rain showers offer a great opportunity to shut off the sprinklers for a few days to let Mother Nature do the irrigating.”

Dickens added that SCV Water continues to urge customers to avoid the following water waste practices: allowing water to run off your property onto sidewalks and gutters; washing down driveways and/or sidewalks; washing a vehicle using a hose without a shut-off nozzle; the use of non-recirculating fountains; and irrigating your landscape during and 48 hours after receiving measurable rain.

“We know customers sometimes wonder why they are still being asked to conserve water when we receive a few winter storms, but the efficient use of water in California is an ongoing priority given the large variability between wet and dry years in the west,” Abercrombie said. “So, in the meantime, we simply want to thank all SCV Water customers for their cooperation and conservation, not only last week but as a way of life in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

About SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency aka SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 73,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com.

For