SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored the latest winner of the Carmen Sarro award during their 36th annual Women in Service celebration last Saturday.

This year, Sheril Porter from Single Mothers Outreach was honored with the Carmen Sarro Award. Porter has chaired Empowering HeArts for several years, helping to raise needed funds for programs benefiting single moms. She is the chair of Make a Mother’s Day to celebrate moms and inspire them to perform their most important job, being a mom. Porter also helps moms to compose resumes, dress for success and feel confident at interviews.

Sheril has also volunteered with March of Dimes, Toys for Tots, Cerebral Palsy, Project Angel Food and Special Olympics. She is now a hospice volunteer. Sheril richly deserves the Carmen Sarro Award.

The award recognizes and celebrates the life of Carmen Sarro, a two time president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, who was known for her dedication and enthusiasm for service to her community. Seventeen women volunteers nominated by local non-profits were honored at the event.

Other women honored at the event were:

Jasmine Renae Ball, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc

Mimi Baum, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Nancy Barker, Assistance League of Santa Clarita

Debra Fishburn, Child and Family Center

Betty Neff, Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center

Marianne Cederlind, Carousel Ranch

Ginny Gregor, AAUW Santa Clarita Valley

Mary Katie Varner, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Home Tour League

Jennifer Puleo, Bridge to Home

Holly Feneht, Circle of Hope

Julia Estrada, Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club

Janet Cheveres, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Foundation

Kim Kurowsky, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley

Teri Gaudioso, Fostering Youth Independence

Liz Seipel, Salvation Army, Santa Clarita Valley

Dawn Begley, WISH Education Foundation

For more information about “Women In Service”, visit scvzonta.org .

