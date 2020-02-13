[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Every Monday, Teri Crane hosts a creative writing class at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. | Photo: Matt Fernandez.
Every Monday, Teri Crane hosts a creative writing class at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. | Photo: Matt Fernandez.

 

For 20 minutes, the creative writing class was silent save for the inhales and exhales of the 13 people who softly, yet quickly scratched pen to paper.

Then, an alarm sounded and the stillness was replaced with laughter, applause and heartfelt “awws” as the members of the Bella Vida senior center creative writing group shared the stories they crafted.

Every Monday, Teri Crane hosts a creative writing class at the senior center. During the class, Crane, who took over teaching the class five years ago after she retired and wanted to use her master’s degree in writing, teaches a lesson about the craft of writing then suggests a topic and has the group write for about 20 minutes. Then the class has an opportunity to share what they have written. This Monday’s class had a writing prompt about valentines, appropriate for the upcoming holiday.

“I’ll give the class an idea of what to write about, and they’ll just run with it,” Crane said. “I like to tell the group that you have different time periods in your life, and to pick one of those time periods and write in context of that.”

Naomi Young, who also takes a journaling and “conscious again” class from Crane, particularly enjoys the creative writing class. Young began writing at age 12 and has published a book of poetry and short stories, and credits Crane for teaching her how to make her writing more engaging.

“I do write by myself, but it is important to have other viewpoints, and exposing yourself to other styles of writing, like through this class, pushes you to make your writing better,” Young said. “This class is an important outlet for creativity, and Teri is a very good teacher.”

Christy Mazzeo, one of the group’s original members, began her creative writing in earnest after she discovered the class, and though she values the lessons Crane has taught her, Mazzeo is especially drawn to the community aspect of the writing class.

“I love to hear the stories each week, and they’re done by people from all different backgrounds from different countries,” she said. “There’s a strong sense of camaraderie because you really get to know someone when you hear their personal stories being read. It’s a sort of therapy because we can express how we feel and think about things we haven’t thought of for years.”

A vast majority of the class opts to write with pen and paper rather than use a computer. Crane said this wasn’t a result of any prompting from her and is an organic trend within the group.

“We’re from a different generation, so there is that aspect of preference, but also I can write fast with a pen,” Mazzeo said. “And if I was typing, I would probably spend a lot of time correcting those errors instead of writing.”

Crane said one of her favorite parts of teaching a creative writing class is seeing the different directions the writers go each week with the prompts she gives them.

“Everyone has a different story to tell that’s part of themselves, and they tell them in very different ways,” Crane said. “I love seeing what different things the group creates each week.”
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule

Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall this weekend.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships

Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative elected two new board members and appointed new officers at its January 17 meeting, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser

Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will present a royals-themed "Celebrity Waiter" fundraiser at the Canyon Country center on Saturday, February 29, starting at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
The pinnacle of Southern California prep basketball is back, and 12 Santa Clarita teams find themselves in the heart of it when the playoffs get underway on Wednesday.
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president for its third year of operation, and Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Students from Rio Norte Junior High School unveiled their artwork for display on the community wall at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday evening.
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
California’s legislative analyst Tuesday ripped Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $1 billion homelessness plan and urged lawmakers to counter with a more focused, goal-oriented strategy for one of the state’s most vexing problems.
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
A relatively dry winter and new state-set levels for the presence of a carcinogen in water threatening the closure of groundwater wells have local water officials considering water from new sources and looking to use water they’ve already banked.
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use next week, Feb. 18 - 22, in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a closed session at 3:45 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Eight Santa Clarita Valley soccer teams, four boys and four girls teams, advanced to this week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs after the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
The public is invited to learn more about the candidates vying to represent Congressional District 25 at a special forum co-hosted by California State University, Northridge and the College of the Canyons on Friday, Feb. 21.
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
