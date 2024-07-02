Sept. 15: Presbyterian Church Hosts Grief, Loss Recovery Group

The First Presbyterian Church of Newhall is hosting an eight-week grief and loss recovery group, scheduled to run 2-3:30 p.m. on eight consecutive Sundays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 3.

There will be an in-person signup meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church, 24317 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

This eight-week program will be facilitated for cost, which will be $40 per person for books and materials and supplemented with a grant.

“This is a gift from our church to our community,” said church officials.

The sessions will employ the Grief Recovery Method, described as a step-by-step process, an “action program,” for unlocking and respecting the emotional experience of grief, both the immediate or presenting grief issues.

Details on the method can be found at www.griefrecoverymethod.com.

For additional information, call (661) 259-0555.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...