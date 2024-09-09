Sept. 21: Saturday’s Kids at Newhall Family Theatre

The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a day of storytelling and creativity with Saturday’s Kids, Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The theater will present two shows: “The Enchanted Frog” and “The Brave Little Tailor.” These beloved tales will come to life on stage with playful antics, vibrant costumes and plenty of fun, making it the perfect introduction to live theater for school-aged children from T-K and older.

Each event lasts just one hour, featuring two whimsical plays followed by a 15-minute themed craft activity that encourages creativity and helps deepen children’s connection to the stories.

Showtimes are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets: $5

For more information about the Newhall Family Theatre visit https://newhallfamilytheatre.com.

