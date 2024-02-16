header image

February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
March 22-23: Wicked Masterclass Fundraiser, Performance
| Friday, Feb 16, 2024

WickedRaising the Curtain Foundation is hosting the ‘Masterclass Fundraiser and Performance – A Theatrical Journey Through Wicked,’ on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. This unique, two-day event, being held at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, will give aspiring young performers a valuable immersive experience, working alongside Broadway actors Jenny DiNoia (“Wicked”) and Paul Pegler (“Tick, Tick, BOOM!”).

The journey takes three paths – on Friday night, students will work on audition pieces with expert guidance on interpretation and performance from DiNoia and Peglar. Space is limited to 12 students and will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday morning, 30 students will be able to dive into the world of ‘Wicked’ with a workshop that will provide an authentic rehearsal experience, like those done on Broadway. Standouts may join the evening showcase, offering a unique blend of skill development and professional insight. This rehearsal will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday evening, the entire community is invited to experience an enchanting showcase at 7 p.m., featuring outstanding students from the workshops and special performances by Jenny DiNoia and Paul Peglar. Celebrate theater’s spirit, showcasing hard work and community.
A bit about the visiting artists – Jennifer DiNoia has performed as Elpheba in “Wicked” and holes the record for playing this role in 7 companies across4country, including Broadway, London, Chicago, Seoul, Sydney and two national tours. She’s also had roles in “tick, tick, BOOM!”, was in the original cast of “We Will Rock You” and toured with “Mamma Mia.”

Paul Peglar, based in Brooklyn, is a multifaceted artist excelling in acting, music, and education. A graduate of UCLA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television, he has graced stages like the Ford Amphitheater and appeared on screen in “Glee” and “Fame.” His musical talent is highlighted in his work with Sonos, performing at events like SXSW and Sundance and collaborating with stars like Sara Bareilles.

Tickets prices for each of the workshops and showcase are available by visiting the Raising the Curtain Foundation website at www.raisingthecurtainfoundation.org.

The Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 24607 Walnut Street, Newhall.

Wicked 2
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
