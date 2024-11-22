Dec. 8: ‘Charles Phoenix Holidayland’ at Newhall Family Theatre

The nonprofit Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a fundraising event, “Holidayland” with mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Phoenix, a performer, author, explorer and collector celebrating classic and kitschy American life and style, will be making his first Santa Clarita Valley appearance at the historic Newhall Family Theatre, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

“Holidayland” celebrates America’s seasonal traditions with a classic vintage slideshow revealing how Americans decorated, dressed, dined and

drank for the holidays in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Phoenix will transport guests back to the holiday celebrations of the 1950s and ’60s with his retro slide show on vintage Kodachrome slides.

Known for his vibrant storytelling and infectious energy Phoenix will have you laughing, reminiscing and feeling all the holiday nostalgia.

The Raising the Curtain Foundation works to support the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, an inclusive performance venue for members of the community, artists, students and educators.

Tickets are $25. Purchase tickets for “Holidayland” here.

