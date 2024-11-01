Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’

The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host an afternoon of heartwarming tales with “The Golden Goose” and “Strega Nona” with Saturday’s Kids, Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

These charming stories, celebrating the importance of family, will come to life on stage with playful characters, colorful costumes and plenty of interactive fun. After the performances, children can enjoy a themed craft activity that will inspire imaginations and help them connect even more with the stories.

Directed by Donna M. Manfredi, Saturday’s Kids continues its season with fresh and imaginative productions designed to inspire children’s creativity.

Perfect for school-aged children from Toddler through Kindergartener and older, Saturday’s Kids provides a fun introduction to the magic of live theater. Each one-hour event features two short, whimsical plays performed by talented adult actors, followed by a 15-minute craft activity that connects to the themes of the stories.

Saturday’s Kids continues to foster a love for storytelling, creativity and the performing arts.

Performances are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets for performances are $5.

For more information on Saturday’s Kids visit the Raising the Curtain Foundation’s website.

