Oct. 19: Newhall Family Theatre Hosts Bob Baker Marionettes’ ‘Hallowe’en Spooktacular’

Prepare for a ghoulishly delightful time at the Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts as the Raising the Curtain Foundation presents the Bob Baker Marionettes’ “Hallowe’en Spooktacular,” Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This hour-long, family-friendly “boo-sical” revue brings over a hundred whimsical puppets to life, promising a magical experience for all ages. From Frankenstein’s toe-tapping debut to an extraterrestrial Venutian fantasy and a glow-in-the-dark skeleton dance party, this show is packed with new surprises and imaginative scenes that will captivate everyone.

“Hallowe’en Spooktacular” is a cherished Halloween tradition that includes an October costume parade, where guests can flaunt the spookiest, silliest or most creative costumes. Costume parades will be held every weekend starting in October, so come dressed in this years Halloween best.

​​Tickets are just $5.

To purchase tickets visit www.raisingthecurtainfoundation.org.

