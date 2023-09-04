Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.
Last year in our nation, we hit a tragic new high of the most drug overdoses on record according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, a staggering 109,680 people died from drug overdoses as the fentanyl crisis continues to deepen. Here in Santa Clarita, 31 individuals fell victim to drug overdoses last year.
This year’s chapel theme at The Master’s University is titled “Life: Liberating, Transforming, Satisfying,” based in part on Christ’s words in John 10:10, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
