Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs

Titania K9 Fund is holding its annual “An Evening with Therapy Dogs from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles” Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hart and Main in Downtown Newhall.

Meet with CHLA’s therapy dogs. Pose with your friends, family, and your favorite therapy dogs in the photo booth, and take a memory of the evening home with you compliments of Desert Rose Photography.

This year’s event features the sounds of classical and flamenco guitarist/composer Michael Murphy, and the magical sounds of a string quartet from West Coast Classical.

Bid on a wide array of silent auction items; there will be raffle items too.

All proceeds go directly to CHLA’s Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy program.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-the-therapy-dogs-from-childrens-hospital-los-angeles-tickets-632164088807.

