Today in
S.C.V. History
January 15
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Jan. 18: SUSD Special Meeting to Review Schools Data
| Monday, Jan 15, 2024
Saugus Union School District

A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Thursday, Jan. 18, with public session beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held Bridgeport Elementary School, located at 23670 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita.

The Board is scheduled to discuss district-wide, schools data review (for 2022-2023) with community partners.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
