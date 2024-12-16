Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click here.

Webinar ID: 841 0564 3703

To dial by phone: +1 (699) 900-9128 (Toll Free) or +1 (669) 444-9171 (Toll Free)

Current members of the Saugus Union School District board include:

Matthew Watson, President

Trustee Area 4

Christopher Trunkey, Clerk

Trustee Area 5

Katherine Cooper

Trustee Area 3

Patti Garibay

Trustee Area 1

Anna Griese

Trustee Area 2

The agenda includes election of the board president.

The board is scheduled to install Katherine Cooper, Patricia Garibay and Matthew Watson as Board Members by Christopher Trunkey.

View the complete agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=35332.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...