Sept. 27: Jazz on Main to Benefit Bridge to Home

Friday, Aug 25, 2023

By Press Release

The Jazz on Main event is a speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall in support of Bridge to Home. Enjoy an evening of jazz music from a talented group of artists. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 and feature two sets.

First set will begin when doors open at 6:30 p.m. with programt at 7:30 p.m.

Second set will begin when program begins at 9:15 p.m.

Hart & Main

24217 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Bridge to Home is a nonprofit that helps individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley move from homelessness to housing.

The Jazz on Main event is produced by Bill Miranda Media and Pramik Entertainment.

Tickets are $50 per person.

To purchase tickets visit https://btohome.org/jazz-on-main.

