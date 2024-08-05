Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness

Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness

It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community. It was not easy, or quick to get to this point, but thanks to decades of hard work from our community leaders, nonprofits and generous donors, we now have permanent shelter facilities right here in Santa Clarita.

This past spring, your City Council joined the board of Bridge to Home to celebrate the completion of their permanent shelter facility on Drayton Street. The Bridge to Home shelter has evolved dramatically over the years, in line with the needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness. From an emergency shelter that only offered services at night during the winter months, to a 24/7 facility housed in temporary structures, and finally to the new facility which provides dedicated space for more than 100 individuals and families.

This new facility is more than just a shelter. It offers the space and resources for those experiencing homelessness to find a bridge back to permanent, sustainable housing. It is equipped with running water, a proper sewage system, on-site laundry, a fully functioning kitchen and real showers—amenities that many of us take for granted. The shelter also offers space for medical staff to conduct examinations, offices for case workers, computer labs and more. In addition to dorm spaces for men and women, the new Bridge to Home shelter also offers eight family units.

This fall, we will join the team from Family Promise to celebrate the grand opening of their new facility. The facility on Newhall Avenue features a 2,700-square-foot Resource Center in addition to four interim housing units and an emergency overnight unit. It’s essential to emphasize that local families experiencing homelessness will soon have more than just a roof over their heads. They will have access to dedicated case management from Family Promise staff, helping them save for deposits and rent, guiding them towards financial independence and eventual homeownership.

These new facilities demonstrate our community’s dedication to making real, concrete progress in addressing homelessness. There is no one reason people fall into homelessness and there is no one-size fits all solution to solve it. This is why we need a community approach to making a difference. This is something our City Council has been spearheading for years. Back in 2018, the City adopted the Community Plan to Address Homelessness which lead to the implementation of the Santa Clarita Community Task Force on Homelessness. This group is comprised of 30 stakeholders from across our Valley who engage in a whole-community approach to responding to homelessness. The Task Force implements the items within the Action Plan; aligning resources and bolstering the collective response to homelessness. You can read about the work they do and the progress they have made at SantaClaritaHomelessAction.org.

As we reflect on the incredible advancements made this year, we are filled with hope for what lies ahead. The completion of these new facilities is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our community. By working together, we are not just providing temporary relief but are laying the foundation for lasting change.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s city manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

