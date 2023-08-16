Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center

Have you ever wondered what types of programs and services we offer at Child & Family Center? A tour of the Child & Family Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tours are led by a member of the Child & Family staff and a Child & Family Center board member.

Child & Family Center serves thousands in the community each year and the tour will provide in-depth information of the early childhood mental health programs, intensive mental health services, Pathways to Recovery drug treatment program, the student training program as well as the domestic violence program and shelter services.

The Child & Family Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides mental health services, drug and alcohol counseling and treatment and domestic violence services to families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To learn more and sign up visit www.childfamilycenter.org/take-a-tour.

