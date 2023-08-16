header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 15
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
| Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
tour child and family crop

Have you ever wondered what types of programs and services we offer at Child & Family Center? A tour of the Child & Family Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tours are led by a member of the Child & Family staff and a Child & Family Center board member.

Child & Family Center serves thousands in the community each year and the tour will provide in-depth information of the early childhood mental health programs, intensive mental health services, Pathways to Recovery drug treatment program, the student training program as well as the domestic violence program and shelter services.

The Child & Family Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides mental health services, drug and alcohol counseling and treatment and domestic violence services to families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To learn more and sign up visit www.childfamilycenter.org/take-a-tour.

tour child and family
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is seeking business partners to help support "Paint the Town Pink" this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center

Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
Have you ever wondered what types of programs and services we offer at Child & Family Center? A tour of the Child & Family Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club

Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Sand Canyon Golf Club in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...

City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’

City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser

Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car show with trophies and door prizes.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is seeking business partners to help support "Paint the Town Pink" this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Have you ever wondered what types of programs and services we offer at Child & Family Center? A tour of the Child & Family Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that registration for fall and winter programs such as hockey, basketball, pickleball and more is now open.
Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to warranty repairs, there will be patchwork road construction on three intersections on Golden Valley Road now through Monday, Aug. 28.
Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Makes MLB debut with Tampa Bay
Former College of the Canyons standout pitcher Jacob Lopez made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 14, pitching the final three innings of his new club's 10-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Makes MLB debut with Tampa Bay
Aug. 29: BOE Annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing
The California State Board of Equalization will hold its annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing on Tuesday, Aug, 29, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the board’s August 2023 Meeting.
Aug. 29: BOE Annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing
Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Sand Canyon Golf Club in Canyon Country.
Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club
City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City.
City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car show with trophies and door prizes.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof
It’s BAAAACK! The original returns Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. / 7 p.m. early entry for VIP.
Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof
CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open
California State University, Northridge Athletics has announced that fall 2023 ticket sales are now open. 
CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open
Matadors Close Out Exhibition Play with Win Against Hope International
California State University, Northridge Women's Soccer wrapped up exhibition play with a 3-1 victory over Hope International on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
Matadors Close Out Exhibition Play with Win Against Hope International
TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available
The Master's University's 2023-2024 Family Pass, which provides entry to any athletic contest for the buyer and each member of their household for the entire school year, is now available for purchase.
TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
The much anticipated “Jeep Night 2023” fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs is just around the corner!
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
Princess Cruises, Magic Castle Partner for Conjurer’s Cruise
Princess Cruises revealed Monday the first-ever Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise, a week-long, magic filled experience with mind-blowing wonder aboard Discovery Princess Oct. 7-14, 2023.
Princess Cruises, Magic Castle Partner for Conjurer’s Cruise
Aug. 16: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 16: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Oct. 13: Sulphur Springs to Honor Everyday Heroes
All community members are invited to a fundraiser recognizing Everyday Heroes from Sulphur Springs Union School District Friday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: Sulphur Springs to Honor Everyday Heroes
Classes Still Available for COC Fall Semester
Registration for the College of Canyons fall 2023 semester remains underway, giving students the opportunity to enroll before classes begin on Monday, Aug. 21.
Classes Still Available for COC Fall Semester
Sept. 10: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 56 Years
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate 56 years On Sunday Sept. 10, with caller Andy Allemao and round dance cuer Cindy Mower in a Social Square Dance format from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 10: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 56 Years
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Deployed to Maui
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s California Task Force 2 urban search and rescue canine teams for deployment to Maui in the aftermath of the wildfires that impacted the island last week.
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Deployed to Maui
Message from City Manager | Early Childhood Literacy
Early childhood literacy is a critical foundation for a child’s intellectual, emotional and social development.
Message from City Manager | Early Childhood Literacy
Statewide Coalition Launched at Teacher Recruitment Summit
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a Teacher Recruitment Summit at the California Department of Education Monday and formally launched a coalition to further engage in direct recruitment of teacher candidates statewide.
Statewide Coalition Launched at Teacher Recruitment Summit
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for CCU Grant
California Credit Union encourages Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for CCU Grant
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: