The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government (ASG) are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2023 Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cougar Stadium.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m., with kickoff for the game against conference rival Antelope Valley College scheduled at 5 p.m.

All Cougars students, staff, fans and community members are encouraged to wear navy blue as part of the event’s ‘Blue Crew’ theme.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of pre-game activities including:

– T-Shirt Giveaway (first 500 fans)

– Music

– ASG hosted student section with ‘Blue Crew’ theme

– Pre-game activities, lawn games and snacks

– Food and concession sales

– Halftime entertainment sponsored by the college’s Associated Student Government (ASG) and student Inter-Club Council (ICC)

Additionally, a number of college departments and organizations will be on hand to provide information, demonstrations and giveaways.

The celebration culminates with kickoff of the Cougars’ week five Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League contest vs. Antelope Valley at 5 p.m.

General admission tickets to all Cougars football games are $10. Kids under 12 and seniors over 65 are $5. As always, college staff and students are free (w/ valid I.D.).

Fans now have three options to purchase tickets during the event week:

– Purchase electronic tickets prior to arrival through the HomeTown Ticketing service; display electronic ticket at gate.

– Purchase electronic tickets with mobile device using posted QR code upon arrival at Cougar Stadium.

– Purchase traditional tickets with cash at ticket booth located at front gate.