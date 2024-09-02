Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.

Items on the meeting agenda include elections for committee chair and vice-chair for the 2024-25 committee year and an update on current and completed facilities improvements and construction projects.

The Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee was formed to inform the public concerning the expenditures of the Measure EE projects. The committee meets four times a year to review expenditures and discuss progress on Measure EE projects. Members of the Oversight Committee are appointed to the committee after submitting an application.

Members of the committee must include:

Business Representative

Active Member of Senior Citizen Group

Member of Bonafede Taxpayer Organization

Parent of SUSD Student

At-Large Community Member

Active PTO/PTA/Site Council – SUSD

Current Citizens Oversight Committee Members:

Julia Phippen, Vice Chairperson, Community Representative

Aspen Arnthors, Community Member

Molly Briggs, Site Council Representative

Erika Derry, Community Member

Sam Lee, Parent Representative

Rosemary Lopez, Community Member

Cesar Perez, Business Representative

Oana Cioaca Taylor, Taxpayer Organization Representative

Judy Egan Umeck, Senior Citizen Representative

Citizens’ Oversight Committee Meetings for 2024–2025

Sept. 5, 2024

Nov. 7, 2024

Feb. 6, 2025

May 1, 2025

To view the agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=32676.

Among the projects currently underway or completed using Measure EE bond funds, developer fees or the Community Facilities District resources are:

Cedarcreek Elementary

Flex Classroom (Science Lab)

Elementary Edible School Yard

Charles Helmers Elementary

Exterior Painting

Flooring and Wallpaper

Front Shade and Drainage Upgrade

James Foster Elementary

Two-story Classroom Building

Track and Field

Rosedell Elementary

New Classroom Building

Elementary Playground

West Creek Academy

Asphalt

For more information on the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee visit www.saugususd.org/measure-ee.

