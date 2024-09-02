Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.
Items on the meeting agenda include elections for committee chair and vice-chair for the 2024-25 committee year and an update on current and completed facilities improvements and construction projects.
The Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee was formed to inform the public concerning the expenditures of the Measure EE projects. The committee meets four times a year to review expenditures and discuss progress on Measure EE projects. Members of the Oversight Committee are appointed to the committee after submitting an application.
Members of the committee must include:
Business Representative
Active Member of Senior Citizen Group
Member of Bonafede Taxpayer Organization
Parent of SUSD Student
At-Large Community Member
Active PTO/PTA/Site Council – SUSD
Current Citizens Oversight Committee Members:
Julia Phippen, Vice Chairperson, Community Representative
Aspen Arnthors, Community Member
Molly Briggs, Site Council Representative
Erika Derry, Community Member
Sam Lee, Parent Representative
Rosemary Lopez, Community Member
Cesar Perez, Business Representative
Oana Cioaca Taylor, Taxpayer Organization Representative
Judy Egan Umeck, Senior Citizen Representative
Citizens’ Oversight Committee Meetings for 2024–2025
Sept. 5, 2024
Nov. 7, 2024
Feb. 6, 2025
May 1, 2025
To view the agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=32676.
Among the projects currently underway or completed using Measure EE bond funds, developer fees or the Community Facilities District resources are:
Cedarcreek Elementary
Flex Classroom (Science Lab)
Elementary Edible School Yard
Charles Helmers Elementary
Exterior Painting
Flooring and Wallpaper
Front Shade and Drainage Upgrade
James Foster Elementary
Two-story Classroom Building
Track and Field
Rosedell Elementary
New Classroom Building
Elementary Playground
West Creek Academy
Asphalt
For more information on the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee visit www.saugususd.org/measure-ee.
