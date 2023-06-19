Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation

The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.

Be transported to an open-air party on a warm, late summer night and enjoy approximately 30 festival tents that will offer a wide range of food and cocktails specially created just for the event. One price tickets allow guests to enjoy it all.

Take a break in our center lounge on a comfortable couch after enjoying dancing to our live DJ and relax with friends under the festive lighting at one of our many cocktail tables. Gather your friends and reserve your own private lounge, a “home base” from which you can enjoy the evening. There is nothing like it in the Santa Clarita Valley, which is why it’s been so successful year after year!

VIP tickets and lounge owners get in early to be the first to enjoy what the event will offer.

Early participants who have signed on to the event include Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Cardenas Legacy Tequila, Speakeasy Bakery, Telco Brewery, Dulce Vida Spirits, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Honu, Jersey Mike’s, Lucky Luke’s, The HUB, and more joining us every day. We appreciate our generous Title Sponsor Hello Subaru of Valencia and Presenting Sponsor Taft Electric.

Other sponsors include Damien White Farmer’s Insurance, All Valley Solutions, Honey’s Kitchen, California Credit Union and Boston Scientific. Many thanks to our in-kind sponsors Santa Clarita Magazine, SOS Entertainment, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

Tickets are on sale now including a special discount available through June only, four tickets for $340, or just $85 each.

Regular admission is $95 and VIP early entry is $125.

Become a Lounge Sponsor with a 10’x10’ space that includes signage and seating for eight to 10, including two VIP

tickets, as well as volunteer servers for the lounges only. Cost is $1,000.

More event information can be found at wisheducationfoundation.org.

Interested participants and sponsors can email Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org.

