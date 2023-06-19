header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 19
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
| Monday, Jun 19, 2023
wish cocktails on the roof

The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.

Be transported to an open-air party on a warm, late summer night and enjoy approximately 30 festival tents that will offer a wide range of food and cocktails specially created just for the event. One price tickets allow guests to enjoy it all.

Take a break in our center lounge on a comfortable couch after enjoying dancing to our live DJ and relax with friends under the festive lighting at one of our many cocktail tables. Gather your friends and reserve your own private lounge, a “home base” from which you can enjoy the evening. There is nothing like it in the Santa Clarita Valley, which is why it’s been so successful year after year!

VIP tickets and lounge owners get in early to be the first to enjoy what the event will offer.

Early participants who have signed on to the event include Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Cardenas Legacy Tequila, Speakeasy Bakery, Telco Brewery, Dulce Vida Spirits, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Honu, Jersey Mike’s, Lucky Luke’s, The HUB, and more joining us every day. We appreciate our generous Title Sponsor Hello Subaru of Valencia and Presenting Sponsor Taft Electric.

Other sponsors include Damien White Farmer’s Insurance, All Valley Solutions, Honey’s Kitchen, California Credit Union and Boston Scientific. Many thanks to our in-kind sponsors Santa Clarita Magazine, SOS Entertainment, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

Tickets are on sale now including a special discount available through June only, four tickets for $340, or just $85 each.

Regular admission is $95 and VIP early entry is $125.

Become a Lounge Sponsor with a 10’x10’ space that includes signage and seating for eight to 10, including two VIP
tickets, as well as volunteer servers for the lounges only. Cost is $1,000.

More event information can be found at wisheducationfoundation.org.

Interested participants and sponsors can email Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC

Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation

Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance

July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance
Monday, Jun 19, 2023
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club invite the public to "Be Patriotic With Us" and attend an Independence Day Dance on Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. Admission is $10 per dancer.
FULL STORY...

June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee

June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
FULL STORY...

Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor

Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy - the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
June 18-24: National Mosquito Awareness Week
June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is offering a webinar on forming your own corporation. "Form Your Own Corporation: LLC S-CORP and More" on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
June 22: SBDC Offers ‘Forming Your Corporation’ Class
Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.
Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC
Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
The popular Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will return on Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP early entry at 7 p.m.
Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
Proving that having a disability doesn’t determine ability, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
June 24: Yes I Can Career Skills Achievement Ceremony at COC
July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club invite the public to "Be Patriotic With Us" and attend an Independence Day Dance on Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355. Admission is $10 per dancer.
July 2: Sierra Hillbillies Independence Day Dance
June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a trail advisory for lanes of the Santa Clara River Trail under the Whites Canyon Bridge.
June 24: Trail Advisory for Santa Clara River Trail in Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
2023 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
The Masters University Mustangs Men's Soccer team, 6-8-3 overall last season and 4-4-1 in conference play, will open at home with a scrimmage against Westcliff on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., with the regular season home opener happening on Aug. 31 against Fresno Pacific.
2023 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
June 30: Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism at The MAIN
Attend an intimate and unforgettable night of mystery at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. when "Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism" takes the stage.
June 30: Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism at The MAIN
Former CalArts Faculty Wins Tony Award for ‘Topdog Underdog’
Former School of Theater faculty and 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient Suzan-Lori Parks experienced a full-circle moment when her play "Topdog/Underdog," which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2002, won Best Revival of a Play at the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing’s 76th Tony Awards.
Former CalArts Faculty Wins Tony Award for ‘Topdog Underdog’
June 20: Planning Commission Holds Public Hearings on Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 20: Planning Commission Holds Public Hearings on Projects
City Council Unanimously Approves Acquisition of Hart Park
A unanimous 5-0 vote of the Santa Clarita City Council has paved the way for the acquisition of William S. Hart Park in Newhall from the county of Los Angeles. Hart Park is the last county park remaining in the city limits of the city of Santa Clarita.
City Council Unanimously Approves Acquisition of Hart Park
SCV’s Marie Wise-Hawkins Releases New Song, ‘Island Time’
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has released her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
SCV’s Marie Wise-Hawkins Releases New Song, ‘Island Time’
SCV Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members
June 28: SCV Chamber Business Expo Open to the Public
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24000 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 28: SCV Chamber Business Expo Open to the Public
Six Productions Filming in SCV June 19-23
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 19 - Sunday, June 23.
Six Productions Filming in SCV June 19-23
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | Statement on the 2023-24 Budget
June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, "Hollywood's Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond" on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
June 18: History of Filming in SCV at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
June 17: Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Saturday June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
June 17: Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: