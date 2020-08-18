Sheila R. Veloz Center’s New Program Identifies Women at High-Risk for Breast Cancer

The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is offering a new program to identify women who are at increased risk for breast cancer.

The Ambry CARE (Comprehensive Assessment, Risk, and Education) program offers access to state-of-the art-clinical genetic testing and family history assessments, allowing the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center to better identify and manage patients with a high risk for cancer due to an inherited genetic mutation.

”We are very pleased to offer this unique program to our patients,” said Mara Shay, Manager of Women’s Imaging Services. “This service will allow us to identify women at increased risk for breast cancer and create a personalized breast cancer screening plan.”

The American Society of Breast Surgeons recommends, “that all women undergo formal risk assessment by age 25. Screening based on specific risk factors is recommended for women with an increased risk of breast cancer.” It is estimated that 2.1 million women globally are affected by breast cancer each year.

The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center has been serving the Santa Clarita Valley for over 15 years, becoming the go-to breast care resource for thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents. To learn more, visit sheilarveloz.com.

To learn more about the Ambry Genetics’ CARE Program, please visit ambrygen.com/CARE.

#####

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.