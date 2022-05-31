SRD Straightening Reins Offering Summer Youth Programs

For the first time since 2019, College of the Canyons will host a full traditional commencement ceremony in the Honor Grove.

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will present "The Roaring '20s" on June 5 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.

SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, June 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock ‘n’ Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.

This year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple shows created and performed by California Institute of the Arts students. Running from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26 in numerous venues throughout Los Angeles, the festival has a long history of being a space for CalArtians to perform their original works.

The Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual High School Speech Competition was hosted at the West Ranch High School Auditorium on Thursday, April 28.

The Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival will be held Saturday, June 4 starting at 8 a.m. at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Lower Lake, in Castaic.

“Graduates, welcome home!”William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, greeted thousands of Matadors with this warm welcome in front of the University Library on Friday, May 20.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 30 - Sunday, June 5.

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV.

Los Angeles County Public Health confirms that risk of monkeypox in L.A. County remains very low with no suspected or confirmed cases in L.A. County.

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission regular meeting will be held Thursday, June 2 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

UPDATE: 4 p.m. The Bouquet Fire is currently holding on a ridge at approximately 75 acres in size. A fire was reported Monday, May 30 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest.

A virtual Town Hall meeting on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be held Wednesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. The event will be moderated by Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 12,694 new cases countywide and 383 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend.

May 31: I-5 Corridor Improvements Will Include Ramp Closures in Burbank CalTrans has announced that it expects starting Tuesday, May 31, and continuing through Monday, June 6, the Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed to traffic at all times, day and night.

Today in SCV History (May 30) 2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [

Today in SCV History (May 29) 1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [

Today in SCV History (May 28) 1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [

Free Summer Trolley to Six Flags Returns to Santa Clarita The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, May 27, through Sept. 11. The Summer Trolley will provide service to premier hotel properties and tourism destinations, including Westfield Valencia Town Center, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor.