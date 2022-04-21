State Senate Committee Passes Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act

Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Bill 947has passed unanimously out of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. The bill provides heightened whistleblower protections to private sector employees who are working on California state contracts and has earned the National Whistleblower Center’s full support.
“I firmly believe that comprehensive protections for whistleblowers are a hallmark of a free, fair, and transparent society,” said Wilk. “I am glad that the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed and had enough confidence in my legislation to expand its scope to include all state contracts over $5 million.”
The need for such legislation became apparent last year when brave whistleblowers exposed a variety of unscrupulous activities at the Valencia Branch Laboratory that put public health and safety at risk. The state of California had a nearly $2 billion contract with Perkin Elmer to conduct COVID-19 testing at the lab, and despite the lab’s repeated failures to provide timely and adequate testing results, the Newsom Administration still went ahead and renewed the contract last October. On March 31, the state began the process of canceling its contract with Perkin Elmer.
The bill, as originally written, would have extended the same whistleblower protections afforded to state employees to private-sector employees employed by companies holding no-bid contracts over $25 million.
“Robust anti-retaliation and anti-interference protections for workers on California state contracts make it far more likely that the government, taxpayers, and in many cases, the authorities, are aware of any improprieties,” Wilk said. “The Valencia Lab fiasco was exposed by whistleblowers, and eventually, the lab’s contract was canceled — a testament to the importance of the role of whistleblowers in exposing problems.”
Wilk’s SB 947 will be heard next by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
###
Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. Learn more about Scott by visiting his website and be sure to connect with him on social media.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — A range of firearm bills hit the California Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, just over two weeks after a mass shooting blocks from the state Capitol left six dead and another 12 injured.
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — A range of firearm bills hit the California Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, just over two weeks after a mass shooting blocks from the state Capitol left six dead and another 12 injured.
The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation would like to extend an invitation to you and your family to come and have fun at the Fishin' & Fun for Kids Day at Castaic Lake on Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is encouraging literacy by starting early. Designed to encourage reading, Bag of Books allows Kindergarten students to “own” a different set of books each week to read on their own or with their families.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new effort to support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges of declining student enrollment in the state of California with the creation of a new task force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths over the weekend countywide with 1,146 new positive cases for Wednesday countrywide 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths with 867 new positive cases and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,884, county case totals to 2,854,567 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,862 since March of 2020. There are 226 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The California Department of Transportation announces a long-term closure of the westbound State Route 118 (SR-118) Reseda Boulevard off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge for drainage work.
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.