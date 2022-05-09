Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita

When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving. There’s never been a better time to reconnect with outdoor amenities that support physical and mental health just in time for the summer season.

If you’re an early riser, you will likely run into groups of experienced cyclists enjoying the crisp air on their morning ride. But our trail system is not just for avid cyclists. Residents also use the city’s trails to commute to work, and with the city’s Bike to Work Week Challenge approaching, you can try it for yourself.

Beginning Monday, May 16, and ending on Friday, May 20, this week-long challenge is an excellent opportunity for residents and businesses to stay active and bike to their place of work with the chance to win free raffle prizes. Before you head out for a ride, remember to check the condition of your brakes, tires and handlebars and once you are on the trail, make sure to be courteous to other riders. Residents are encouraged to visit Bike Santa Clarita to learn more about the city’s bike-themed events and safety tips- and don’t forget to wear a helmet!

Residents of all experience levels can also break a sweat by exploring the city’s open space areas and discover panoramic views of the valley. Safety is also very important on hiking trails. We encourage you to wear sunscreen, bring plenty of water and respect nature, especially when encountering wildlife native to the area, including birds, lizards and snakes. The city has countless trails for you and your family to explore, whether it’s enjoying a bird’s-eye view of the Los Angeles basin from the Newhall Pass Open Space or even getting a picture-perfect view of the City’s eastern landscape from Golden Valley Ranch Open Space. You can visit Hike Santa Clarita to see a complete list of open space areas and safety reminders that will make your hiking experience a safe one.

If you’re looking to stay active while engaging with your community, residents can also become a trail volunteer that assists in the upkeep of the city’s trail system. Residents who are interested can contact City’s volunteer staff by visiting Santa Clarita Volunteers or by calling (661)250-3708.

We are fortunate to live in a city where there are so many opportunities to stay active. Having a paseo or open space area just minutes from your front door is just one of the many benefits of living in our city, and I encourage you to stay active and engaged with your community. Whether you are breaking in a new pair of running shoes or dusting off your bike, the City of Santa Clarita has the resources to help you achieve an active lifestyle.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...