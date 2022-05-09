Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita

|
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
The 2022 Santa Clarita Man and Woman of the year have been announced.
School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer.
Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will meet in person on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. in Room 258 of the College of the Canyons University Center.
Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park.
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.
The clock is ticking toward the federal REAL ID enforcement date of May 3, 2023.
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Helping end gun violence one step at a time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Los Angeles County Deputies will be handing out gift cards in exchange for functioning and non-functioning firearms on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No questions will be asked.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back! After a 2-year hiatus, the parade returns to Old Town Newhall on Monday, July 4, to celebrate the front-line personnel – from healthcare workers to first responders, schoolteachers to restaurateurs and more – who kept our community safe and sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Center offers a free Restaurant Academy webinar: Cottage Food Ready Five Steps to Launching a Food Business at Home on Thursday, May 12 at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Ten artists have been awarded the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. On Tuesday, May 3, the Herb Alpert Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Administered by California Institute of the Arts since 1994, the awards this year recognize 10 mid-career, risk-taking artists who challenge and transform art, society and their own disciplines.
The Remo Music Center and Rhythm, Wellness and You in Valencia will be offering a free kid's drum circle every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. beginning May 15, (closed May 28 for Memorial Day).
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,270 new cases countywide, with 114 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,991, county case totals to 2,888,408 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,321, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
The Monday, May 16 general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association features Christina Ramos demonstrating still life painting with acrylics. Come meet the artist at The MAIN Theatre, 2466 Main St., Newhall at 6:30 p.m.
Porsche Santa Clarita invites all makes and models to participate in a Concourse Show Saturday, May 7 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valencia dealership.
The Master's University Track & Field capped off a strong Golden State Athletic Conference Championships by winning seven more events on April 29 and placing second in both the men's and women's competitions, the highest finishes in program history.
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reported May 6 that more than $3,000 has been raised to benefit the center. The Little Ms. Rodericks Baby Shower fundraiser was held after the March 25 birth of a female born to Astrics, a Northern White Cheeked Gibbon.
The Valley Industry Association will present Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital: Continuing Care for the SCV as its featured program for May.
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation Producers’ Show, presented by the School of Film/Video, returned in-person on May 4 for the first time in three years at the David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening featured a selection of 27 student films juried by the Character Animation faculty.
