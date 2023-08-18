Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 18, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.

The city is inviting local nonprofits and schools to submit a proposal for hands-on projects to enhance their facilities or programs that volunteers can help with on this day. Proposals are subject to review and approval.

The city’s Volunteer Engagement staff will work with agencies whose proposals are chosen, to recruit and place volunteers for Make a Difference Day.

To submit a project proposal and receive more information, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Tess Simgen at tsimgen@santa-clarita.com.

