header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
| Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
suicide prevention

Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.

The district was selected at random to be part of the yearlong federal review, which all districts must take part in periodically.

District staff reported back to the board during the Sept. 2 Hart district governing board meeting, with a handful of policy revisions aimed at addressing the compliance requirements from the federal government, which included policies regarding the district’s compliance with immigration officers, English-learner accountability and suicide prevention. The items are expected to be discussed again at Wednesday’s meeting.

“When you’ve got a kid who’s on the verge of suicide, you’ve got to have some tools, and you’ve got to know what to do, and you’ve got to know what not to say,” said board President Linda Storli.

Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter noted that some of the training, mentioning bullying and suicide prevention as examples, was already a part of training for all faculty that’s required before they can work at a school site.

“We had very few findings come as a result of the monitoring, but we are obviously needing to move forward and correct what those findings were,” said Hunter.

District staff also noted Monday that much of what was being discussed by the federal report had been part of the teacher and staff training for years, but needed to be codified, according to Jan Daisher, director of special programs, which includes all state and federal categorical programs. This was usually an ongoing process, she said, as the guidelines are subject to change each year.

“I think that’s really the point — it’s always ongoing,” Daisher said in an interview Monday. “We’re constantly trying to improve, make sure that our programs are the best services we can provide for our students, so ongoing work is the nature of what we do anyways.”

Policy updates

The policies mentioned during the September virtual board meeting included:

“The policies and procedures addressing suicide prevention, intervention and postvention were developed in consultation with the school and community stakeholders, school-employed mental health professionals and suicide prevention experts,” according to Hunter, “and also it talks about the specific steps we take for intervention.”

The policy added to the district’s language noted a number of actions the district should take in the event of a student trying to take his or her own life: “immediately secure medical treatment/mental health treatment as necessary”; notify law enforcement and other appropriate first responders; keep the student under constant supervision; notify parents or guardians; and remove other students from the immediate area as soon as possible for safety.

“No outsiders, which would include immigration enforcement officers, shall enter or remain on school grounds … without having registered with the principal or designee,” according to the new language in the district’s updated policy. There are exigent circumstances and certain documentation that must exist, per federal law, for entry onto a campus, Hunter noted.

The student and family privacy rights language was updated to include language calling for the training of any Hart district personnel who might handle sensitive information with respect to immigration status, as well as a written policy for how the district gathers and handles sensitive information from students.

Another policy update stated if the district decides to release any directory information, it must provide a notice to those in the directory, and that the district won’t release any information regarding immigration status, except where federally required.

Hart district officials are also not allowed to inquire as to a student’s immigration status, or the status of their parents and guardians, nor can the district require students to present such documents that would indicate that status for that student’s enrollment.

The Hart district shall adopt policies that prohibit discrimination, harassment, intimidation and bullying on the basis of a student’s actual or perceived nationality, ethnicity or immigration status, according to another update. The notice also must be posted in a second language if at least 50% of students in a school identify a language other than English as their primary language.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring

Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting

Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will be held virtually, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts

Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)

Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Newhall Schools Put Virtual Lessons on Hold After Ransomware Attack

Newhall Schools Put Virtual Lessons on Hold After Ransomware Attack
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
Newhall School District officials put virtual classes on hold Monday as staff worked to secure student and faculty technology following a ransomware attack, officials said.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 47 new deaths and 474 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,669 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
Dozens of residents urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to consider reopening malls and breweries, but Public Health officials said it’s not yet time, even though California’s guidelines allow for resuming limited operations.
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Buckle up for a trip down Haunted Highway. This spooky, family-friendly experience allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will be held virtually, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 16: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Meeting
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of eastbound lanes on Interstate 210 in the Los Angeles community of Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Warns Commuters of Eastbound I-210 Weekend Closure in Sylmar
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce that Lunafest, the annual travelling, all-women film festival of short films by and about women, will be presented this year in an innovative and fun drive-in format on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., at Castaic Lake.
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 10, as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”
Oct. 10: Soroptimist International’s Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
The Department of Beaches and Harbors encourages kids to celebrate Coastal Cleanup month by learning how ocean pollution begins in their neighborhood, no matter where they live.
Students Encouraged to Participate in ‘Can the Trash’ Beach Poster Contest (Video)
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
A big rig that caught on fire and created a small vegetation fire, prompted an hours-long closure of southbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the following areas:
SCV Smoke Advisory in Effect Through Wednesday
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Sept. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster/Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to create the COVID-19 CARES Act Childcare Provider Grant Program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Providing $5M CARES Act Funds to Childcare Providers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 24 new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19, including two new deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,662 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 56, Cases Total Up to 5,662
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
The Foothill League, which oversees high school sports played through the William S. Hart Union High School District, announces athletes will be able to start conditioning with their teams beginning Monday, September 21.
Sept. 21: Foothill League to Begin Fall Conditioning Workouts
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
A virtual special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board is set for Tuesday, September 15, starting at 8 a.m.
Sept. 15 Special Meeting: Hart District Governing Board (Virtual)
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
College of the Canyons will continue with distance education through the end of the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook announced Monday afternoon in a message to the campus community.
COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
%d bloggers like this: