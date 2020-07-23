[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
| Thursday, Jul 23, 2020

Building a Lifetime of Options and Opportunities for Men/BLOOMAs protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.

Co-authored by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, this motion will direct $1.35 million to the Department of Health Services (DHS) to contract with California Community Foundation to expand its Building a Lifetime of Options and Opportunities for Men (BLOOM) and Becoming A Man (BAM) Programs. Supervisor Ridley-Thomas worked closely with DMH to ensure that schools in the Second District would be prioritized for BLOOM/BAM expansion.

“As the largest county in the nation, we have an obligation to make sure our budgetary investments reflect our values and offer the highest return to the communities we serve. This motion represents a critical step forward in that direction by disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

“I am very pleased to co-author this important motion which will expand two successful research-based programs that redress the racial inequality undermining the life potential of too many young men of color. BLOOM and BAM reduce involvement in the justice system and open doors to higher education, and this County support expands those possibilities to an even greater number of young people,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

“These programs could not be more timely and important than they are now. At the Department of Mental Health, we recognize the impact of trauma including the trauma of inequity that is pervasive in society,” stated DMH Director Jonathan E. Sherin, M.D., Ph.D.

This funding will expand the BLOOM/BAM programming offered in schools and provide young Black men with targeted resources that enable them to better manage life challenges, engage in mental health services, and continue along a path of success. These projects seek out youth who are probation-involved, contending with behavioral issues, deficient in school credits and/or experiencing absenteeism or truancy. Most importantly, each program aims to assist students with academic achievement, character development and mentoring services. Since 2012, 100% of BLOOM seniors have graduated from high school, nearly all have enrolled in college, and 97% have upheld the terms of their probation and have not reoffended.

“Through BLOOM we have built a bridge between the nonprofits and the County,” said Antonia Hernandez, President and CEO of the California Community Foundation, where BLOOM was first nurtured and grown. “It is encouraging to see the impact of the program endure through LA County’s investment and partnership.”

Launched in 2008, the Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI) is one of the organizations that will directly implement the BLOOM and BAM programs. “At such a critical time in our fight for racial and social justice, the LA County Board of Supervisors is demonstrating the leadership and commitment needed to strengthen opportunities for youth of color and especially, young Black men. By investing in BLOOM, our community-based organizations can help youth develop into leaders, graduate high school and return to our communities equipped with the education and careers needed to create change and ensure justice is achieved,” said SJLI Founder and Executive Director, D’Artagnan Scorza, Ph.D.

Though prevalent throughout many areas of society, systemic racism and inequities faced by Black people has particularly been on display in our public schools where young Black men are disproportionately isolated, punished and pushed into the juvenile and criminal justice system. Although Black men comprise only 9 percent of the County’s population, 32 percent of Black youth are on probation and 80 percent are re-arrested within three years. Even more alarming is that Black men in California have only a 60% high school graduation rate. In California, if a Black male doesn’t graduate from high school, he has a 90% chance of being incarcerated by the age of 35.

BLOOM participants had this to say about the program:

“[It’s] super-important to me that this program is dedicated to young Black men…because of how the world looks at us and trains us to look at ourselves. They tell us all these negative things about ourselves from children to adulthood.” —BLOOMer, age 22

“With BLOOM, I am doing stuff I never thought I’d be doing. [I] gave a speech at the State Capitol….I’m not only fighting for me, I’m fighting for others, too.” —BLOOMer, age 19

For more information about the BLOOM and BAM programs, please visit https://www.calfund.org/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color

Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
FULL STORY...

County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders

County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
FULL STORY...

County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders

County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
FULL STORY...

SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019

SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). 
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and will look different this year.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
When Liz Bouciegues opened the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Canyon Country 18 years ago, she knew she wanted more than a place for children to learn martial arts.
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
DMV Modernization Continues Despite Pandemic
SACRAMENTO - As Californians adjust to the health, economic and societal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is adjusting along with them.
DMV Modernization Continues Despite Pandemic
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 64 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,038 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,878 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering free curbside printing services at the Old Town Newhall Library, up to 10 pages per day.
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Santa Clarita has received a portion of $25 billion grant funding specific to aiding local governments’ transit services affected by the COVID-19 crisis, federal transit officials announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
California Senators Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing the 21st Senate District and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District, announced they have asked Governor Newsom to issue an Executive Order to keep the state Employment Development Department phone lines and operations open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the backlog in claims processing is addressed.
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Appointments are available this week and weekend at county-operated COVID-19 testing sites including College of the Canyons, Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, the Valencia-based company announced Wednesday.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to ask the state of California to provide additional support for students impacted by distance learning.
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
%d bloggers like this: