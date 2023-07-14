header image

1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
| Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Leaseagreement 1

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs joins the L.A. Renters Right to Counsel Coalition to commend the vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a motion that will guarantee tenants the right to an attorney in eviction proceedings. This landmark decision follows years of advocacy by the L.A. Renters Right to Counsel Coalition to expand access to legal representation for thousands of families who risk losing their homes because they cannot afford an attorney.

The motion, introduced by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Hilda L. Solis, directs county departments to develop an ordinance to implement a right to counsel ordinance in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County by the 2024-25 fiscal year. It also calls for the expansion of the Stay Housed LA program, which provides crucial eviction prevention assistance to low-income households, to achieve universal access to services in incorporated cities and unincorporated areas by 2030.

“No one, absolutely no one, should ever have to face eviction without the opportunity to be legally represented. Having a right to counsel will help level the playing field for tenants in court with landlords,” said Solis. “This is about justice. This is about equity. This is about cementing Los Angeles County’s guiding principle, serving as a safety net for our most vulnerable.”

“Legal representation is often unaffordable and inaccessible for many working people, especially when hit with an eviction notice. Right to Counsel allows us to remove these barriers and helps thousands of residents maintain their housing” said Mitchell. “This is a necessary part of our strategy to end homelessness and sets us on a path to provide universal access to legal representation, a resource that every Angeleno deserves.”

“We will never make progress on homelessness unless we protect renters by providing the tools to keep them in the places they already call home,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “I will never stop fighting for renters who are increasingly priced out of their housing and victimized by an unequal playing field where landlords have every advantage. L.A. County is stepping up in unincorporated communities with a stronger Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protections Ordinance and Right to Counsel, and I hope all our cities consider how they too can be part of the solution.”

“The Board of Supervisors action to guarantee legal representation for tenants facing eviction proceedings and expand the Stay Housed LA program will help provide genuine access to justice for many vulnerable families living in Los Angeles County,” said Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Rafael Carbajal. “The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs looks forward to the opportunity to increase our tenant protections through this groundbreaking effort, while continuing to promote initiatives and services that help foster a more equitable Los Angeles for property owners, renters, workers, and County residents.”

“The right to legal representation helps ensure that the protections that exist on paper for tenants actually translate into reality,” said Barbara Schultz, Director of Housing Justice at Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles. “Without it, we have seen tenants all too often evicted despite having ample legal defenses, simply because they did not understand technical aspects of court procedures or were unaware of their rights.”

Studies show that most landlords are represented by attorneys in eviction court, while most tenants are forced to navigate the process on their own. Right to counsel legislation in other cities, such as New York, has substantially improved outcomes for tenants, resulting in more families remaining housed and fewer falling into homelessness.

“Renters make up the majority of every part of Los Angeles County. To achieve housing justice, we must ensure that renters have the resources to assert their rights when facing the loss of their homes. We applaud the leadership of Supervisors Mitchell, Solis, and Horvath in protecting tenants and ensuring their rights are real,” said Sasha Harnden, Senior Public Policy Advocate at the Inner City Law Center and a member of the L.A. Right to Counsel Coalition.

“Housing insecurity and evictions disproportionately impact people of color, families with children, immigrants, and households without the resources to protect themselves in court,” said Almas Sayeed, Vice President of Public Partnerships at the Liberty Hill Foundation. “Ensuring that all tenants have access to know-your-rights information, resources and legal support against eviction is a matter of racial justice and equity for all of Los Angeles.”

“Today is a significant step forward towards realizing Right to Counsel in Los Angeles County and we look forward to ensuring Angelenos continue to stay housed in dignified conditions,” said Pablo Estupiñan, Campaign Director for Right to Counsel at Strategic Actions for a Just Economy.

For more information visit The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo’s Bills All Approved by Senate Policy Committees
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
Schiavo’s Bills All Approved by Senate Policy Committees
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on Tuesday, July 18 to continue the public hearing on the Shadowbox Studios project.
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department School Resource Deputy program.
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
Master Chorale, SCV Youth Orchestra Receive County Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced over $31 million dollars will be awarded to more than 750 arts, cultural and equity-building organizations, a historic county investment in the nonprofit creative sector.
Master Chorale, SCV Youth Orchestra Receive County Arts Grants
Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
Whether it was studying in school, enjoying a novel or researching information to create public policy, reading has always been a pivotal part of my life. Reading is what shapes our minds and builds a foundation to help us create change.
Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program,  was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
Working in the animal welfare field can be an emotionally challenging career choice.
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
At a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
