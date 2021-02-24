Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion to explore ways to protect and support the rights of crime victims was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors in their meeting Tuesday.

“Victims of crime and their loved ones endure significant trauma and often struggle with a lifelong recovery process,” said Barger, who represents Los Angeles County’s 5th District, which also includes the Santa Clarita Valley, in a statement.

“We are responsible for providing the necessary trauma-informed services to help them through that painful recovery,” Barger said. “This motion will help us recommit our county to supporting victims and their families who are suffering through no fault of their own.”

Through Tuesday’s motion, Barger has asked the county Chief Executive Office to work with the District Attorney’s Office to review existing resources available to crime victims such as the Unclaimed Restitution funds of the D.A.’s Bureau of Victims Services along with resources from the state’s Victims Compensation Board.

The motion’s goal is to increase the number of advocates available to victims and to explore ways to enhance trauma-informed and multi-disciplinary services provided to victims of crime.

The “Protecting Victims’ Rights and Strengthening Victim Services” motion also requests that L.A. County’s County Counsel, in consultation with the Chief Executive Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Department, provide a legal analysis of the Victims’ Bill of Rights Act of 2008 and any other crime victim-rights-related California laws and a summary of the corresponding county policies and procedures to adhere to those laws.

“I am committed to working with District Attorney George Gascón, who has pledged his support for this effort, along with our partners in the justice and law enforcement community who are dedicated to protecting the rights of our innocent residents,” Barger said.

A copy of the motion is available here.

