Supervisor Barger To Address Sloan Canyon Traffic Safety

Supervisor Kathryn Barger has read a motion to accept a portion of Sloan Canyon Road near Castaic High School into the county system of highways in an effort to ensure roadway safety and prevent future crashes.

Accepting the road would allow for traffic safety studies by L.A. County Public Works and traffic enforcement by CHP.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic accidents that occurred on Sloan Canyon Road,” Supervisor Barger said. “The Castaic community should not live in fear that this road is unsafe for families. I am committed to working collaboratively to overcome bureaucratic hurdles that ultimately put pedestrians and drivers at risk.”

On Aug 9, 2021, a traffic accident on Sloan Canyon Road took the life of a teenager. Initial reports indicate that excessive speeds and illegal activity may have caused the crash. The vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, overturned, and landed in the backyard of a property along Sloan Canyon Road.

The California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating the details of the crash. While those investigations were under way, another crash occurred on Sept 11, 2021 adjacent to the site of the fatal collision involving another vehicle that left the roadway. The driver was not found, but law enforcement agencies believe excessive speed may have been a contributing factor.

“In addition to the safety measures we’re implementing on the road, I am committed to supporting efforts by law enforcement and the Hart School District to emphasize safe driving practices, especially for our youth,” Supervisor Barger said. “I’m also thankful for the collaboration of the Castaic Town Council for advocating for the safety of residents.”

The segment of Sloan Canyon Road where the accidents took place, between Valley Creek Road and Quail Valley Road, opened to traffic in Aug 2019. The road was constructed by Romero Canyon, LLC as part of the Castaic High School project, which opened on Aug 13, 2019.

Although this portion of Sloan Canyon Road is open to the public, the County had not yet accepted it into the County system of highways because the developer has not completed required work on facilities within the road right of way.

Until the road is accepted by the county, the Department of Public Works may not perform traffic safety studies that are under the purview of the developer. I

n addition, law enforcement agencies have indicated that additional signage must be posted along this stretch of roadway to legally provide appropriate traffic enforcement for excessive speed. The motion by Supervisor Barger will immediately address all these issues.

