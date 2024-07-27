SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot

Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Saugus Union School District has announced that the $190M bond measure for facilities improvements authorized by the SUSD board on July 30 will appear on the November ballot.

The measure reads:

SAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT EARTHQUAKE PREPAREDNESS, STUDENT SAFETY MEASURE.

To retrofit classrooms/ schools, improve preparedness for earthquakes, wildfires, natural disasters; upgrade secured school entries; expand early childhood education classrooms; improve systems to ensure clean drinking water; and construct/repair sites and facilities; shall Saugus Union School District’s measure be adopted, authorizing $190 million in bonds at legal rates, levying $30 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, generating $13 million annually while bonds are outstanding, requiring public disclosure and oversight of all spending.

Assembly Bill 300, passed by the California legislature in 1999, requires schools to be earthquake safe. Schools identified as requiring seismic retrofitting in SUSD include Cedarcreek Elementary School, Emblem Academy, Skyblue Mesa Elementary School, Rosedell Elementary School and Rio Vista Elementary School.

The board resolution authorizing the bond ballot measure also noted:

“Bonds authorized by Measure E in 2002 will be paid off in August, 2024, thereby allowing this bond measure to provide additional resources without exceeding the historic tax rates of Measure E.”

To review the information provided the SUSD board in support of the need for this bond measure view the attached files below:

Resolution 2024

2024 Bond Presentation 1

2024 Bond Presentation 2

For more information visit www.saugususd.org/District-Announcements?entityid=896809.

