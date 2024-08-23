header image

August 23
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton
AV Freeway
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
Saugus Union

The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.

To provide the community with facts regarding SUSD school facilities presented during the July 30 and Aug. 1 Governing Board meetings SUSD has established several public community meeting events.

Each meeting is a “hybrid” meeting that will allow participation via Zoom, in person participation at the SUSD district office or at two schools sites scheduled for each date. These meetings are open to everyone to attend.

Each meeting will be held in person at the SUSD district office and in person at selected school sites.

Each meeting will be broadcast via Zoom links allowing individuals to attend the meeting remotely.

Information included in the presentation will be regarding seismic/earthquake needs, security needs, accessibility (ADA) needs and needs for high-quality learning spaces to meet the demands of new state-wide programs.

The meeting dates, times, Zoom links and the individual schools where community meetings will be held are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 28 6:30 p.m.

Mountainview Elementary

22201 W. Cypress Place,

Saugus Ca 91390

Skyblue Mesa Elementary MPR

28040 Hardesty Ave.,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89768693357

Thursday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m.

West Creek Academy MPR

28767 West Hills Drive,

Santa Clarita, CA 91354

Charles Helmers Elementary MPR

27300 Grandview Drive,

Valencia, CA 91354

Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88651386264

Thursday, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Plum Canyon Elementary MPR

28360 N. Alfred Way,

Saugus, CA 91350

Cedarcreek Elementary

27792 Camp Plenty Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/83039186301

Friday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m.

Tesoro del Valle Elementary MPR

29171 Bernardo Way,

Valencia, CA 91354

North Park Elementary MPR

23335 W. Sunset Hills Drive,

Valencia, CA 91354

Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/81779591983

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 9:15 a.m.

James Foster Elementary MPR

22500 Pamplico Drive,

Saugus 91350

Emblem Academy MPR

22635 W. Espuella Drive,

Saugus, CA 91350

Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88320656152

Monday, Sept. 23, Noon

Rio Vista Elementary MPR

20417 Cedarcreek St.,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Rosedell Elementary MPR

27853 Urbandale Ave.,

Santa Clarita CA 91350

Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89211909518

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport Elementary MPR

23670 Newhall Ranch Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

Highlands Elementary MPR

27332 Catal Ave.,

Saugus, CA 91350

Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82940169970

All meetings will also be held in person in the SUSD district office boardroom, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355.

Access to the live Zoom links is also available on the SUSD district website at https://www.saugususd.org/ district announcements and/or district calendar.
