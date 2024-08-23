SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs

The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
To provide the community with facts regarding SUSD school facilities presented during the July 30 and Aug. 1 Governing Board meetings SUSD has established several public community meeting events.
Each meeting is a “hybrid” meeting that will allow participation via Zoom, in person participation at the SUSD district office or at two schools sites scheduled for each date. These meetings are open to everyone to attend.
Each meeting will be held in person at the SUSD district office and in person at selected school sites.
Each meeting will be broadcast via Zoom links allowing individuals to attend the meeting remotely.
Information included in the presentation will be regarding seismic/earthquake needs, security needs, accessibility (ADA) needs and needs for high-quality learning spaces to meet the demands of new state-wide programs.
The meeting dates, times, Zoom links and the individual schools where community meetings will be held are as follows:
Wednesday, Aug. 28 6:30 p.m.
Mountainview Elementary
22201 W. Cypress Place,
Saugus Ca 91390
Skyblue Mesa Elementary MPR
28040 Hardesty Ave.,
Canyon Country, CA 91351
Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89768693357
Thursday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m.
West Creek Academy MPR
28767 West Hills Drive,
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Charles Helmers Elementary MPR
27300 Grandview Drive,
Valencia, CA 91354
Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88651386264
Thursday, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.
Plum Canyon Elementary MPR
28360 N. Alfred Way,
Saugus, CA 91350
Cedarcreek Elementary
27792 Camp Plenty Road,
Canyon Country, CA 91351
Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/83039186301
Friday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m.
Tesoro del Valle Elementary MPR
29171 Bernardo Way,
Valencia, CA 91354
North Park Elementary MPR
23335 W. Sunset Hills Drive,
Valencia, CA 91354
Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/81779591983
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 9:15 a.m.
James Foster Elementary MPR
22500 Pamplico Drive,
Saugus 91350
Emblem Academy MPR
22635 W. Espuella Drive,
Saugus, CA 91350
Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88320656152
Monday, Sept. 23, Noon
Rio Vista Elementary MPR
20417 Cedarcreek St.,
Canyon Country, CA 91351
Rosedell Elementary MPR
27853 Urbandale Ave.,
Santa Clarita CA 91350
Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89211909518
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport Elementary MPR
23670 Newhall Ranch Road,
Valencia, CA 91355
Highlands Elementary MPR
27332 Catal Ave.,
Saugus, CA 91350
Zoom link: https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82940169970
All meetings will also be held in person in the SUSD district office boardroom, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA, 91355.
Access to the live Zoom links is also available on the SUSD district website at https://www.saugususd.org/ district announcements and/or district calendar.
