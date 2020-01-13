[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
| Monday, Jan 13, 2020
A Chase bank branch on the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard near City Hall was robbed shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.
A Chase bank branch on the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard near City Hall was robbed shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

 

A San Fernando man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch near Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, January 6 has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.

Forrest Colby Rowe, 49, was taken into custody on Thursday, four days after he is believed to have walked into the Chase bank on the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. and robbed the establishment.

According to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller, the suspect allegedly handed a demand note to the teller in which he claimed to have a gun.

The suspect, described as a 50-year-old man wearing a black baseball cap and black hoodie, fled on foot after being provided with an unknown amount of money, Miller added.

Deputies began to canvas the area looking for the suspect, although he remained outstanding.

According to officials with the FBI, who handle all bank robberies within the United States, the suspect was tracked down and arrested on Thursday.

“He … will be charged,” FBI spokesman Rukelt Dalberis said on Friday. “It is my understanding that sheriff’s (deputies) had taken the suspect into custody initially.”

Sheriff’s officials at the Walnut/Diamond Bar Sheriff’s Station confirmed Friday evening they had found and apprehended the suspect within their jurisdiction, and booked him shortly after midnight on Thursday, and he was being housed in their jail.

Sheriff’s officials did not elaborate on the circumstances behind Rowe’s capture as of Friday afternoon.

Although the criminal complaint for Rowe was not immediately available Friday, Deputy Maria Lucero at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau said at least one of Rowe’s charges was listed as felonious robbery. Lucero did not know if Rowe would have further charges levied against him as the case unfolds.

Lucero said Rowe would appear in court on Monday for his arraignment in the Pomona Municipal Courthouse.

“His bail is $1 million,” Lucero said.
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.
