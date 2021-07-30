Tejon Outlets Kickoff Back-to-School Shopping with Steep Discounts, Secret Gifter

With the reinstatement of in-person instruction this Fall, the Outlets at Tejon is excited to help students, teachers, and parents with all their back-to-school shopping. Kick off the start of another school year with savings up to 65 percent at over 45 designer and brand name stores.

In addition to impressive daily deals to help get you ready for the new school year, the shopping center is making this year extra special with a secret gifter.

Outlets at Tejon will have a discrete gifter walking the shopping center each day from Sunday, Aug. 1 – Saturday, Aug. 14, looking to randomly gift guests with their favorite items. Dollar amount limit for gifting per person is $100. Shop during the week to increase your odds of being gifted. Shoppers should watch the Outlets’ social media for tips and clues as to when the secret gifter will be onsite.

“After a year and a half of remote learning, this back-to-school season is especially exciting,” said Becca Bland, marketing director for the Outlets at Tejon. “We can’t wait to watch our secret gifter add to the shopping experience for some of our lucky guests!”

About The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.

