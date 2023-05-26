The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner

Uploaded: , Friday, May 26, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of multi-use space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia (The Cube), located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.

The city of Santa Clarita owns The Cube, which is operated by JV Ice at The Cube. The 93,000 square-foot facility features three sheets of ice, an NHL rink, Olympic rink and The Pond, as well as retail space on the ground floor and a restaurant and private event rooms on the second floor.

The Cube is newly renovated and is the premier ice-skating arena in northern Los Angeles County and the surrounding area. With an estimated yearly attendance of 425,000 participants and spectators, The Cube is home to hockey, figure skating, curling, speed skating, general public sessions, special events and more.

The location offers up to 1,570 square feet of space and is located on the first floor of The Cube. It can be accessed from both The Cube’s lobby as well as through a separate entrance facing the building’s main parking lot.

Interested parties can submit proposals through Tuesday, June 6. Each Request for Proposals (RFP) can be accessed by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

Proposals must be submitted via email to Matt Dugan, Assistant General Manager at The Cube. For questions and more information on the RFP process, please send an email to matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...