Today in
S.C.V. History
December 5
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube
| Monday, Dec 4, 2023

Ken StriplinHolidays Are Better at The Cube!

“Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” – Maya Angelou

One of my favorite new holiday traditions is taking my family to a day out on the ice at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, especially during the holiday season.

Just two nights ago, the community came together to officially ring in the holiday season at The Cube with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Bringing hundreds of families and friends together for a festive evening, the City Council partnered with the Los Angeles Kings to flip the switch to illuminate thousands of lights on the tree, located on The Pond. Residents enjoyed the evening by joining our very own Sammy Clarita and L.A. Kings Mascot Bailey on the ice for skate sessions around the tree and on the Olympic Rink.

Another event that is sure to get you in the holiday and sports spirit, is the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day. Tonight, dozens of residents will cheer on the Los Angeles Kings as they take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Crypto.com Arena. Starting at 5 p.m., community members will get the opportunity to together and enjoy a night out in Los Angeles. This unique and fun annual event is just another way we support our local ice athletes, as well as our beloved sports teams here in Southern California.

If you’d rather stay in town, I hope you bought tickets for our annual Holiday Skate Show at The Cube! Taking place next Saturday, Dec. 9, over 100 local ice-skaters will commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas with a special on-ice rendition of the Disney classic. Featuring music, props, makeup and more, skaters have been practicing for over six months to bring residents a fun, family-friendly performance. Attendees can immerse themselves into the production with either on-ice, bleacher or balcony seating options. While you’re there, grab your favorite food and drinks from The Grille and Top Shelf to keep you warm before, during or after the show!

I encourage our community to come to The Cube and enjoy all of the fun events and opportunities available this holiday season. All month, the decorated tree will be available for visitors to skate around during public skate sessions, adding the perfect backdrop to any festive photo. As we enter the winter season, remember that The Top Shelf is the place to be for all gameday attractions. Join us on the second floor as you enjoy your favorite football and hockey games with a local beer or wine, or one of the ice-inspired cocktails. Whether you are with your fantasy football league or simply enjoying a night out on the town, The Top Shelf is a great option to shop and eat locally.

To learn more about any of the events at The Cube or for hours of operations, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.comor call (661) 257-2823.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Fall Championship Round-up

CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Fall Championship Round-up
Friday, Dec 1, 2023
As the new Commissioner of Athletics, this is the first opportunity I have had to witness and participate in the planning and implementation of the championship events held every year by the CIF Southern Section.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Give Back this Holiday Season

Jason Gibbs | Give Back this Holiday Season
Friday, Dec 1, 2023
The holiday season holds a special place in our hearts as we get to spend time with loved ones.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival

Laurene Weste | Galactic Adventures at Family Literacy Festival
Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita

Jason Gibbs | Happy Thanksgiving from Santa Clarita
Thursday, Nov 23, 2023
It is the time of year when we celebrate an entire holiday focused on showing gratitude and giving thanks.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Out-of-This-World Family Literacy Festival

Ken Striplin | Out-of-This-World Family Literacy Festival
Monday, Nov 20, 2023
Are you looking for a day full of out-of-this-world engaging activities, with a big dose of intergalactic information? Look no further than the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival.
READ MORE...
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
