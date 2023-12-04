Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 5
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
The Master’s University has launched a new church and ministry scholarship for prospective students attending churches in the Southern California region (defined with Fresno County as the northern extremity).
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
College of the Canyons had five players served with All-Western State Conference, South Division honors after closing out the 2023 season.
It came down to the final 3.2 seconds.
College of the Canyons has received a $500,00 grant from the California Workforce Development Board to develop High Road Training Partnerships with regional industry partners.
Yair Haimoff, managing director SIOR of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent sale of four medical office condos located at 27335 Tourney Road in Valencia for a purchase price of $3.4 million.
One of my favorite new holiday traditions is taking my family to a day out on the ice at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, especially during the holiday season.
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that MV Transportation and the union that represents the bus drivers came to an agreement on Sunday, ending the strike.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 4 - Sunday, Dec. 10.
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of "Elf The Musical," based on the New Line Cinema movie of the same name, opened Friday, Nov. 24 and will run until Dec. 23rd, including added shows on Sunday Dec. 3 and Thursday Dec. 14.
During this festive season of joy and giving, the National Park Service presents the entrance fee-free dates for 2024.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
When Danny Trejo was released from prison in 1969 after stints for crimes including armed robbery and drug dealing, and before he became one of today’s most recognizable actors, he returned to the neighborhood he grew up in and stole from.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theatre concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for one performance only on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7 p.m.
As the new Commissioner of Athletics, this is the first opportunity I have had to witness and participate in the planning and implementation of the championship events held every year by the CIF Southern Section.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Friday, Dec. 8, for part of your lunch break to test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in commemorating the 35th annual World AIDS Day Friday, with the theme “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.”
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
