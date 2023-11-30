Dec. 2: L.A. Kings Coming to The Cube

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27).
|
California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) Thursday a historic agreement to formalize their cooperation and collaboration in the management and protection of natural and cultural resources and interpretation for state parks within the Tribe’s ancestral lands.
|
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour”, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 2-3 current Kings players this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|
“Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs worldwide. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley joins the annual awareness and educational campaign which takes place during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
|
The Baker Family Foundation is proud to announce the re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for high school students grades 9 - 12, and college students between ages 18 - 25.
|
Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents.
|
The countdown to holiday magic has officially begun.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jade Sims (women's basketball) and Noah Staples (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 20-25.
|
While yarn and thread have long been traditional materials for needlepoint, or canvas hand embroidery, California Institute of the Arts alum Mark Chamness (Art BFA 96) has made do with more unorthodox fibers.
|
2013
- Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in 2022.
|
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol is increasing statewide efforts to combat organized retail crime as the annual holiday shopping season begins.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Project Equity, launched Employee Ownership LA County.
|
Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever finding a permanent home and family.
|
In response to the increase of xylazine in the illegal drug supply in the U.S., the California Department of Public Health has issued a letter to healthcare facilities and providers outlining the risks and warning signs of exposure, as well as patient care recommendations.
|
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2024 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
|
Ismachiah Oduwole, a 13-year-old Santa Clarita ninth grader received an invitation by the UAE to attend COP 28 in Dubai, as their guest.
|
The largest casino ever built by Princess Cruises is readying to deal a full house of luck on the next-generation, 4,300-guest Sun Princess.
|
1957
- Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story
]
|
In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Trauma Center System in Los Angeles County, the EMS Agency partnered with OneLegacy to host a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Los Angeles County is the site of one of the first Trauma Center Systems in the United States and to date is one of the largest nationwide.
|
This holiday season, give the Gift of Life. Honor or remember a loved one through the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.
|
Porsche Santa Clarita’s last Cars & Coffee event of the year will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All makes and models of cars are welcome.
|
Join the Triumph Foundation for dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country and 10% of your dinner tab will go to support Triumph.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.