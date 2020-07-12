The Purge Surge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout
Gray hair allows a triage doctor to withhold medical care at their discretion, should they feel your life expectancy might not be longer than 5 years. It’s called Crisis Standards of Care, and the physician is absolved of liability. Look it up.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering business resource webinars throughout the month of July.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 57 new deaths and 2,916 new cases of COVID-19.
Following an investigation into four COVID-19 deaths of Los Angeles Apparel employees, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) ordered continued closure of the downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer, which now has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus among its workers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
Hart High School has been awarded a $1,000 grant from Lowe’s Corporation and SkillsUSA to help establish the school’s SkillsUSA chapter.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services' (DPSS) Toy Loan Program, which serves approximately 3,500 children a month at more than 50 locations, is hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit low-income children across the County.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m.
Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been elected to serve as the president of the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals).
Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.
Space is still available for L.A. County Parks' free and reduced cost summer camps. Registration is open for summer camps for ages 6 and up. Choose from mini-camps and full-day options at 50 county parks.
The Saugus Union School District governing board approved a resolution that would recognize the district’s commitment to educational and workplace equity in regards to race.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, several public facilities located throughout the county, including one in Stevenson Ranch, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Saturday and Sunday.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced Friday they were issuing their final daily report on the Soledad Fire, as the incident is nearly contained.
SACRAMENTO – The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley that will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday, July 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 13. Temperatures are forecasted to hit 100 degrees both days.
The Castaic Union School District (CUSD) announced they have selected Nicole Moynihan as their new Director of Student Support Services, effective July 1, 2020.
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals Saturday, July 11.
A Canyon Country man accused of shooting and killing his dog in 2019 submitted a formal plea on Monday in order to avoid six years in prison for shooting and killing his own dog.
1946 - Fred Trueblood Jr., later Signal editor, marries British war bride Bobbie Nash [story]
College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Famer and former UCLA and Houston Oilers linebacker Avon Riley, who starred for the Cougars during the 1977 and 1978 seasons, has passed. Riley was 62.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened the first in a series of virtual classroom events on ethnic studies Tuesday.
The City’s annual slurry seal and overlay road preservation and rehabilitation program, Road Rehab, is scheduled to begin construction Monday, July 13.
