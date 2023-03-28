The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers

Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.

At this one-of-a-kind celebration of the city of Santa Clarita’s rich western heritage, Cowboy Festival attendees can see the best in western, country, folk and bluegrass music across three stages, all for free.

General admission is free for the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will take over Main Street, between 8th Street and the Roundabout, in Old Town Newhall. In addition to purchasing from cowboy cuisine and western wear vendors and participating in activities such as archery, hatchet throwing and mechanical bull riding, attendees can also enjoy live music and performances for no additional cost.

Performances will take place on the Roundabout Stage, 8th Street Stage and on the stage inside The MAIN (24266 Main St.) during Cowboy Festival hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on both days (April 22-23).

Line dancing with the Bootscoot Bosses will also be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with lessons on the hour on a special line dance stage located at the corner of Main Street and Market Street.

Additional special performances and tours that round out the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, as well as Cowboy Festival VIP Experience packages, are also available and tickets are now on sale to the public. Tickets to these events, which begin on Friday, April 21, can be purchased by visiting CowboyFestival.org.

The full stage schedule can be found below:

Roundabout Stage (Main Street at the Roundabout)

West of Texas (10 – 10:45 a.m.)

Wild Earp & The OK Chorale (11:15 a.m. – noon)

Water Tower (12:30 – 1:15 p.m.)

Buck Ford (2 – 3 p.m.)

Rachel Brooke (3:30 – 4:15 p.m.)

Brennen Leigh (5 – 6 p.m.)

8th Street Stage (Main Street and 8th Street)

Honey Buckets (11 – 11:45 a.m.)

Poi Rogers (12:15 – 1 p.m.)

Carin Mari (1:30 – 2:15 p.m.)

Kathryn Legendre (3 – 4 p.m.)

TK & The Holy Know Nothings (4:45 – 5:45 p.m.)

The MAIN (24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321)

Mike Fleming (10:15 – 11 a.m.)

Gary Allegretto (11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.)

Jon Chandler (12:45 – 1:30 p.m.)

Sourdough Slim (2 – 2:45 p.m.)

Kristyn Harris (3:15 – 4 p.m.)

Dave Stamey (4:30 – 5:15 p.m.)

For more details about the 2023 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.

