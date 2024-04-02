Mayor Cameron Smyth | Buckle Up for the 2024 Cowboy Festival!

The aroma of savory barbecue wafting through the air, the joy of line dancing with friends and the chance to travel back in time to the Wild West are all experiences that make the city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival so unique.

Saturday, April 20 marks the return of this hometown favorite event, which is returning to William S. Hart Park. As visitors step through the gates, they are immediately transported to the days of cowboys and saloons, surrounded by the sights and sounds of western life. The park is filled with energy as live musical performances echo through the air, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Before the weekend’s festivities, residents can get into the western spirit with the Saddle Up SENSES Block Party taking place on Thursday, April 18, on Main Street. There, they can expect an old-fashioned celebration like no other, complete with an on-street bar and live musical performances.

As residents embark on their journey through the west, they may venture into Gilchrist Farm’s Pioneer Corner. Here, they immerse themselves in pioneer life, learning age-old crafts like wool spinning, candle making and leather stamping. Roaming the park, they encounter a wide variety of vendor stalls offering everything from souvenirs to cowboy gear. For those eager to hit the dance floor, Bootscoot’s line dancing awaits, providing the perfect opportunity to kick up their heels and learn some new steps.

The Cowboy Festival invites all to join in the fun, offering free admission and a fantastic opportunity to bond with loved ones while embracing everything cowboy culture.

For those eager to partake in the excitement, you can find the event schedules and further details at CowboyFestival.org. So, dust off your boots and get ready for an adventure like no other at Hart Park!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

