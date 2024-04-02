header image

April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Buckle Up for the 2024 Cowboy Festival!
| Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024

cameron smythThe aroma of savory barbecue wafting through the air, the joy of line dancing with friends and the chance to travel back in time to the Wild West are all experiences that make the city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival so unique.

Saturday, April 20 marks the return of this hometown favorite event, which is returning to William S. Hart Park. As visitors step through the gates, they are immediately transported to the days of cowboys and saloons, surrounded by the sights and sounds of western life. The park is filled with energy as live musical performances echo through the air, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Before the weekend’s festivities, residents can get into the western spirit with the Saddle Up SENSES Block Party taking place on Thursday, April 18, on Main Street. There, they can expect an old-fashioned celebration like no other, complete with an on-street bar and live musical performances.

As residents embark on their journey through the west, they may venture into Gilchrist Farm’s Pioneer Corner. Here, they immerse themselves in pioneer life, learning age-old crafts like wool spinning, candle making and leather stamping. Roaming the park, they encounter a wide variety of vendor stalls offering everything from souvenirs to cowboy gear. For those eager to hit the dance floor, Bootscoot’s line dancing awaits, providing the perfect opportunity to kick up their heels and learn some new steps.

The Cowboy Festival invites all to join in the fun, offering free admission and a fantastic opportunity to bond with loved ones while embracing everything cowboy culture.

For those eager to partake in the excitement, you can find the event schedules and further details at CowboyFestival.org. So, dust off your boots and get ready for an adventure like no other at Hart Park!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.

cowboy festival
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Buckle Up for the 2024 Cowboy Festival!
The aroma of savory barbecue wafting through the air, the joy of line dancing with friends and the chance to travel back in time to the Wild West are all experiences that make the city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival so unique.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Buckle Up for the 2024 Cowboy Festival!
Hart Senior Selected as Finalist in Prestigious STEM Competition
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Zachary Jones, a 12th grade student dually enrolled at Learning Post Academy and Hart High School, has been selected as a finalist in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
Hart Senior Selected as Finalist in Prestigious STEM Competition
‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce “Beyond the Palette,” a group exhibition by artists of the LELA (Lantern of the East – Los Angeles) International Artists organization.
‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Margaret Rose Deamborossio.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County
Caltrans has announced the completion of a $1.3 million Clean California project in north Los Angeles County that features more durable and visually appealing fencing installed along stretches of Interstate 5, Interstate 210 and State Route 118 to fight illegal dumping, improve litter collection and remove graffiti.
Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County
Free Gun Safety Locks Available in L.A. County
To address the public health crisis of gun violence, the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention, housed in the Department of Public Health, has made 60,000 gun safety locks available to the public.
Free Gun Safety Locks Available in L.A. County
Experience the Legendary Mildred Dumas in Action at The MAIN
Step into the world of theatrical mastery with "Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge," where seasoned talent meets gripping storytelling, including the legendary Mildred Dumas, the heart and soul of the production.
Experience the Legendary Mildred Dumas in Action at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration
Over the past few months, Santa Clarita has received plenty of rain, making our hillsides green and replenishing our groundwater.
Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration
County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it is launching the Community Readiness Champions Initiative, a campaign aimed to train residents and workers in multiple essential lifesaving skills.
County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in.
Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park
Eat. Drink. Local., which was previously known as Veg Fest, announces its 2024 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park
Newsom Posthumously Pardons Former CSUN Student Activist
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a posthumous pardon Friday for William “Bill” Burwell, an influential student activist on the California State University, Northridge campus in the 1960s and a founding member of the Black Student Union (BSU) and the Department of Afro-American (now Africana) Studies.
Newsom Posthumously Pardons Former CSUN Student Activist
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita’s First Quarter Highlights
Carlos Orozco, 2024 president of JCI Santa Clarita, reflects on the Jaycees first quarter of the new year. His full message can be found below.
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita’s First Quarter Highlights
April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally
Come out and join the fun at the Relay Rally on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Newhall Crossing, located at the courtyard by Laemmle Theatre, 22500 Lyons Avenue.
April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 1 - Sunday, April 7.
Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
April 4: Parks Commission Slated to Discuss YES Program
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers.
April 4: Parks Commission Slated to Discuss YES Program
April 19: Dave Stamey Concert at Rancho Camulos Museum
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a concert by award-winning, cowboy balladeer Dave Stamey Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 19: Dave Stamey Concert at Rancho Camulos Museum
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar
The WiSH Education Foundation will present a webinar focusing on scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to register for this webinar is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar
SCVNews.com