Thursday COVID Roundup: 41 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no new deaths and 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 12 deaths and 1,666 new cases countywide.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,519, county case totals to 3,444,630 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,536 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 501.
Currently, 551 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
More than 12,540,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date
Vaccinations remain the best defense against severe COVID-19 illness, and new Pfizer and Moderna boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron were recently approved by both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Residents and workers in LA County can start receiving these new updated bivalent boosters starting tomorrow, Sept. 7, at hundreds of sites across the county. Over the upcoming week, as soon as vaccines are received, the bivalent boosters are available at 12 Public Health sites, 701 mobile vaccine clinics, and 245 community, pharmacy, and clinic sites.
If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
William S. Hart Union High School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4 p.m., Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19, keeping the total in the SCV to 501.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 407
Castaic: 32
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 16
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 2
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 90,536 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 66,870
Castaic: 9,064
Stevenson Ranch: 5,374
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,285
Acton: 1,811
Val Verde: 997
Agua Dulce: 919
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 861
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 403
Elizabeth Lake: 248
Lake Hughes: 189
Bouquet Canyon: 190
Saugus/Canyon Country: 105
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100
Sand Canyon: 57
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 41
Placerita Canyon: 22
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Sept. 22.
Vaccinations
– 80,646,485 total vaccines administered.
– 80.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 67,193 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,384,673 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 4,409 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 5.0% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,115 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 283 ICU patients statewide.
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.0 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 95,009 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 26 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During July 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of Sept. 21, local health departments have reported 180,511 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 591 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Sept. 12, there have been 1014 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
Join in expressing your gratitude for our veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines and Corpsmen Association on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a fast start winning the first two sets before taking care of the Arizona Christian Firestorm 3-1 on the road in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday to get their first conference win of the season.
Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook for the coming year, the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference included global, national, and state perspectives, while focusing primarily on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community.
With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.