TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules

After the most successful season in The Master’s University’s golf history, the men and women will tee it up once again this fall to compete for a national title.

The men’s team will be traveling to Iowa and Georgia for national invitationals, with the women’s team making the trip to Iowa for the first time. Both teams will once again host the TMU Danish Classic to be held at Alisal Golf Club in Solvang, Calif.

“We are very grateful to be playing an elite NAIA schedule,” said head coach Jacob Hicks, the three-time reigning GSAC Coach of the Year. “We are hoping to carry the momentum built from last season into the fall.”

This past year saw the men’s team finish as the runner-up at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Golf National Championships in Mesa, Ariz., with Easton Johnson winning the individual championship and named the NAIA Golfer of the Year and Jack Nicklaus Award recipient.

Hannah Ulibarri was the runner-up at the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships held in Silvis, Ill. The upcoming season will be just the fourth season TMU has sported a women’s golf team.

To see the men’s 2023 golf schedule, click here. For the women’s schedule, click here.

