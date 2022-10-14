TMU Women’s Soccer Earns First GSAC Victory

Hannah Burke got her brace. The senior scored two goals for The Master’s University with Ellie Radmilovich adding the third as the Lady Mustangs Women’s Soccer shutout the Hope International Royals on Thursday, Oct. 13, 3-0 at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.

A scoreless first half erupted with Master’s getting their three goals in a 14-minute span in what was certainly the team’s best game of the year.

“What a needed result for us today,” said Head Coach Curtis Lewis. “I was so proud of the whole unit today to beat such a quality team as HIU.”

Hope came into this match 8-4-1 on the year, 2-2-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference. The Royals entered the season receiving votes for consideration in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25.

The first half of the match was a defensive clinic by both sides with Master’s (3-7-2) getting off six shots and the Royals just two. But the Lady Mustangs turned up the intensity in the second half, out-shooting HIU 8-1 in the final 45 minutes.

“We really competed well the first half but didn’t have anything to show for it,” Lewis said. “The second half I just felt like we were on the cusp of ordering up a goal and wow, three goals came!”

The first happened in the 59th minute when Alexandria Dunn passed the ball to Hannah Burke, who worked her way around a defender on the right side and fired a shot past the Royals goalkeeper.

The second came after an HIU foul in the 73rd minute gave Radmilovich the opportunity for a free kick from about 35 yards out. She curled a beauty around the wall and over the reaching keeper to find the back of the net.

The third was just 34 seconds later as Burke weaved her way through defenders to again get her right foot on a clean shot for her second goal and team-high fourth goal of the season.

“This was a complete team effort,” Lewis said. You could hear and feel our bench willing the team forward. It was really fun.

Aftet the game, Hope International Head Coach Scott Dement presented Coach Lewis with a scholarship that HIU will offer every year on behalf of Natalie Lewis, the coach’s daughter.

“That just really reminds you that this is all more than just soccer,” Lewis said. “It is about competing well and being classy and honoring one another. I’m indebted to HIU and specifically Coach Dement for such a kind gesture.”

