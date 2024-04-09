header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement
| Monday, Apr 8, 2024
Greg Gifford

By Kaelyn Peay

Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University. Gifford is the chair of TMU’s biblical studies department and an assistant professor of biblical counseling.

Gifford has published two books, “Helping Your Family Through PTSD” (2017) and “Heart & Habits: How We Change for Good” (2021). He is also the host of “Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford,” a podcast that explores the common problems of life through the lens of scripture.

TMU’s 97th annual commencement ceremony will be taking place on Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m., on the University’s campus. Please note that in-person attendance will be restricted to graduating seniors, their ticketed guests, and TMU faculty and staff. However, all are invited to join the ceremony via livestream.

Learn more about this year’s commencement ceremony [here]. Tickets for non-graduating students and TMU faculty and staff will be available starting April 22, and info about how to reserve them will be shared on that day.

More on Greg Gifford, Ph.D.:

He earned his Ph.D. in biblical counseling from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master of Arts in biblical counseling from The Master’s University, and a bachelor’s in pastoral ministry from Baptist Bible College. He has worked as both a full-time biblical counselor and associate pastor before joining the TMU faculty – counseling in both non-profit and local church settings. Gifford also served as a captain in the United States Army from 2008-2012 after which he transitioned to counseling ministry. His research interests are the influencing role of habits to desires and also Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.

He is a certified fellow and counselor with the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC) and ordained pastor. When not teaching, Gifford enjoys counseling, serving in his local church as an elder, working on his Harley, wrestling with his three boys, and eating good food with his wife.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement

TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University.
FULL STORY...

April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation

CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
 California Institute of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts announced Tuesday a formal affiliation that will join CalArts and VCFA together in the ongoing delivery of transformative arts education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte

CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
The California Institute of the Arts community mourns the loss of beloved teacher and alumnus Lou Florimonte (Film/Video MFA 77), who passed away last month.
FULL STORY...

Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong

Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
One key indicator of student satisfaction is a school’s fall-to-spring retention rate. In other words, what percentage of eligible undergraduate students who enroll in the fall return after winter break?
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 10: Hart District Board to Review Superintendent Search Firm Proposals
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.
April 10: Hart District Board to Review Superintendent Search Firm Proposals
TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement
Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University.
TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement
April 11: Castaic Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m.
April 11: Castaic Union School District Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita Author Releases New Plant-Based Cookbook
 Vegetable dishes just got tastier.
Santa Clarita Author Releases New Plant-Based Cookbook
DACC Raises Awareness During Dog Bite Prevention Week
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to share advice this week in acknowledgment of Dog Bite Prevention Week. Dog Bite Prevention Week is here to raise awareness about the serious health risks posed by dog bites and to educate the public on how to prevent them.
DACC Raises Awareness During Dog Bite Prevention Week
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.
Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
June 1: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back!
June 1: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Named Sun Princess Godmother
Award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham will serve the time-honored, maritime tradition as the official Godmother of Princess Cruises’ newest “Love Boat” Sun Princess.
Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Named Sun Princess Godmother
April 9: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.
April 9: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors.
AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
Ken Striplin | Traveling Back in Time at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Each spring the city of Santa Clarita proudly showcases its cowboy culture and pays homage to its rich Western heritage during the one-of-a-kind Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.
Ken Striplin | Traveling Back in Time at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Company Announces Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores, Two SCV Locations
In a statement released by the company, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC announced on April 4 that it plans to commence an orderly wind-down of all its business operations.
Company Announces Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores, Two SCV Locations
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a guided hike at Central Park at sunset that includes a beginner's line dancing lesson at the summit.
April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson
Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has lifted restrictions imposed by a lower court that had prevented the Justice Department from investigating potentially anticompetitive conduct by the National Association of Realtors.
Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow a special meeting of the council in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12.
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
SCVNews.com