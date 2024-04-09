TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement

By Kaelyn Peay

Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University. Gifford is the chair of TMU’s biblical studies department and an assistant professor of biblical counseling.

Gifford has published two books, “Helping Your Family Through PTSD” (2017) and “Heart & Habits: How We Change for Good” (2021). He is also the host of “Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford,” a podcast that explores the common problems of life through the lens of scripture.

TMU’s 97th annual commencement ceremony will be taking place on Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m., on the University’s campus. Please note that in-person attendance will be restricted to graduating seniors, their ticketed guests, and TMU faculty and staff. However, all are invited to join the ceremony via livestream.

Learn more about this year’s commencement ceremony [here]. Tickets for non-graduating students and TMU faculty and staff will be available starting April 22, and info about how to reserve them will be shared on that day.

More on Greg Gifford, Ph.D.:

He earned his Ph.D. in biblical counseling from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master of Arts in biblical counseling from The Master’s University, and a bachelor’s in pastoral ministry from Baptist Bible College. He has worked as both a full-time biblical counselor and associate pastor before joining the TMU faculty – counseling in both non-profit and local church settings. Gifford also served as a captain in the United States Army from 2008-2012 after which he transitioned to counseling ministry. His research interests are the influencing role of habits to desires and also Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.

He is a certified fellow and counselor with the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC) and ordained pastor. When not teaching, Gifford enjoys counseling, serving in his local church as an elder, working on his Harley, wrestling with his three boys, and eating good food with his wife.

