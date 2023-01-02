Tough End to the Year for TMU Lady Mustangs

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University Lady Mustangs were held to their lowest point total of the season, losing to No. 21 Dakota Wesleyan 72-41 at home Saturday in The MacArthur Center.

The Tigers outscored TMU (10-3) 40-15 in the second half, breaking open what was a close first half into a runaway win. The Lady Mustangs were held to just 5-of-32 shooting in the second half, including 0-for 14 from 3-point range.

The first half started promising for The Master’s, grabbing a 9-7 lead after a 3-pointer by Ella Brubaker with 4:38 to play in the opening quarter. A 6-0 run helped propel the Tigers to a 15-11 first quarter lead. TMU was able to tie it at 19-19 with 6:35 to play in the second quarter, but another 6-0 run helped Dakota Wesleyan take the advantage of 32-26 into the locker room.

The Tigers’ attack took hold just three minutes into the second half. Leading 39-32 at that point, Dakota Wesleyan shut down the Lady Mustangs offense, outscoring TMU 18-4 to open up a 19-point lead at the end of the third. The pressure only increased in the fourth, with The Master’s only able to get five points in the quarter and the Tigers racing to the 31-point win.

Ella Brubaker finished with 19 points and Lexi Hernandez added 13. No other Lady Mustang was able to score more than three points. Marin Lenz had a team-high six rebounds and four assists.

The conference schedule gets going in earnest next week as The Master’s will travel up north to take on Menlo and William Jessup. The game against the Oaks is Thursday, Jan. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m., while the game against the Warriors in Rocklin will tip-off at 11 a.m.

