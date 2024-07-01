Triple Digit Heat Coming to SCV

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday through Monday, July 8 as high temperatures have been forecast.

Detailed forecast for Santa Clarita Valley from the National Weather Service:

Tonight Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Tuesday Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Wednesday Night Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Independence Day Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Thursday Night Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Friday Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. Friday Night Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Saturday Sunny. Highs 99 to 106. Saturday Night Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Sunday Night Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Monday Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

High temperatures are also expected for the following areas:

– Eastern Antelope Valley: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– Western Antelope Valley: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– Antelope Valley: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– Northwest L.A. County Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– West San Fernando Valley: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– West Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– East Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– East San Fernando Valley:Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

– Santa Susana Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday July 8

– East San Gabriel Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday July 8

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

– Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

– Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty. gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org .

