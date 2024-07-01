header image

July 2
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Triple Digit Heat Coming to SCV
| Monday, Jul 1, 2024

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday through Monday, July 8 as high temperatures have been forecast.

Detailed forecast for Santa Clarita Valley from the National Weather Service:
Tonight
Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
Wednesday Night
Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
Independence Day
Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
Thursday Night
Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Friday
Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.
Friday Night
Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Saturday
Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.
Saturday Night
Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday
Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
Sunday Night
Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday
Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

High temperatures are also expected for the following areas:

 – Eastern Antelope Valley: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – Western Antelope Valley: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – Antelope Valley: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – Northwest L.A. County Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – West San Fernando Valley: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – West Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – East Santa Monica Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – East San Fernando Valley:Tuesday, July 2 through Monday, July 8

 – Santa Susana Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday July 8

 – East San Gabriel Mountains: Tuesday, July 2 through Monday July 8

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

– Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

– Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors.  If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
LASD Seeks Public's Help Locating Man Missing from Canyon Country
Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024
Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Man Missing from Canyon Country
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Tim Paul Hood.
FULL STORY...
Hello Auto Group Launches Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive
Monday, Jul 1, 2024
Monday, Jul 1, 2024
Hello Auto Group Launches Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive
The Hello Auto Group has announced its third annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive. This year, the Hellow Auto Group will partner with three Santa Clarita Valley school districts, Sulphur Springs Union School District, Newhall School District and Castaic Union School District, t support students preparing for the upcoming school year.
FULL STORY...
Triple Digit Heat Coming to SCV
Monday, Jul 1, 2024
Triple Digit Heat Coming to SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday through Monday, July 8 as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Man Missing from Canyon Country
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Tim Paul Hood.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Man Missing from Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Hello Auto Group Launches Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive
The Hello Auto Group has announced its third annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive. This year, the Hellow Auto Group will partner with three Santa Clarita Valley school districts, Sulphur Springs Union School District, Newhall School District and Castaic Union School District, t support students preparing for the upcoming school year.
Hello Auto Group Launches Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive
CSUN Students Find Stable Living Situations Through CREA Scholarship
As a high schooler, Angelina Zuniga Kramer accompanied her stepfather to construction sites where he worked, and it inspired her to dream big.
CSUN Students Find Stable Living Situations Through CREA Scholarship
Triple Digit Heat Coming to SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday through Monday, July 8 as high temperatures have been forecast.
Triple Digit Heat Coming to SCV
Merger Between Six Flags, Cedar Fair Complete
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the largest and most diverse amusement park operator in North America, announced Monday the successful completion of the merger of equals between Cedar Fair, L.P. and former Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, effective July 1, 2024.
Merger Between Six Flags, Cedar Fair Complete
Shakespeare Festival Summer Camp Lowers Age for Next Session
Organizers for the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival summer camp were so blown away by the performances from its young actors in the Comedy of Errors, that the camp has decided to lower the age range of its next camp, which begins July 8.
Shakespeare Festival Summer Camp Lowers Age for Next Session
‘Agatha’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party’ Coming to The MAIN in August
Mark your calendars for Agatha’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party, as it comes to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Aug. 9, 10, 11 and Aug. 16, 17, 18.
‘Agatha’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party’ Coming to The MAIN in August
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period Launches Wednesday
In preparation for the Independence Day holiday, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide enforcement effort aimed at keeping the public safe on our roads.
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period Launches Wednesday
SCV-Based Lief Labs Names Randy Rosinski CCO
Santa Clarita-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Randy Rosinski as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), leading Lief’s Sales and Marketing departments and joining the Executive Leadership team.
SCV-Based Lief Labs Names Randy Rosinski CCO
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Begins July 6
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash campaign beginning Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Begins July 6
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 1 - Sunday, July 7.
Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Ken Striplin | Enjoy Fourth of July Responsibly
By day, the sounds of music and laughter fill the streets as we celebrate Independence Day in true Santa Clarita fashion with the annual Fourth of July Parade.
Ken Striplin | Enjoy Fourth of July Responsibly
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1988 - Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook's first day at the helm of College of the Canyons (now California's longest serving community college CEO) [story]
Dianne G. Van Hook
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Damage from Post Fire Closes Hungry Valley SVRA
California State Parks has announced the temporary full closure of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Gorman due to extensive damage caused by the Post Fire.
Damage from Post Fire Closes Hungry Valley SVRA
July 1: COC Board Vacancy Prompts Call for Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m.
July 1: COC Board Vacancy Prompts Call for Special Meeting
County Mental Health Launches ‘Who Do I Call?’ Campaign
To better inform and educate the community on the differences between the county of Los Angeles’ emergency and resource phone numbers, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, in collaboration with the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, city of Los Angeles Police Department, 211 LA and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, has launched the "Who Do I Call for Help?" awareness campaign.
County Mental Health Launches ‘Who Do I Call?’ Campaign
June 29: Western States Regional Speed Skating Championships
Once again, the Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Annual Western States Short Track Speed Skating Championships Saturday, June 29 at 1:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 29: Western States Regional Speed Skating Championships
July 2-3: Libraries Host Wine to Cup Etching Program
Come elevate the drinking experience with a touch of eco-friendly sophistication as you fashion a repurposed wine bottle into a customized drinking glass.
July 2-3: Libraries Host Wine to Cup Etching Program
California State Parks Urges Safety for Fourth of July
This Fourth of July weekend California State Parks invites all Californians and visitors from around the world to celebrate the holiday in its parks and to recreate responsibly.
California State Parks Urges Safety for Fourth of July
July 3: Upcycle Tie Dye at Valencia Library
Bring a shirt or bandana to the Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, on Wednesday, July 3 from 4 to 5 p.m. for Upcycle Tie Dye Program.
July 3: Upcycle Tie Dye at Valencia Library
June 30: Vet @ The Park Visits Heritage Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will host Vet @ The Park on Sunday, June 30, at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 30: Vet @ The Park Visits Heritage Park
SCVNews.com