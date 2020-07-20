[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
| Monday, Jul 20, 2020
tuesday air quality

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended Monday’s air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday, warning of unhealthy air for sensitive people.

The air quality will also be unhealthy in the following areas, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast:

* East San Gabriel Valley

* San Gabriel Mountains

Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.
