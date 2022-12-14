header image

Urgent Need for Blood Donors, Give the Gift of Life
| Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Community Blood Drive 2022_Digital

In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.

The first blood drive is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The second blood drive is being held on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Cedar Hall at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross.

Donors can quickly locate the blood drives on the website by using the sponsor code “CityofSantaClarita” for the City Hall location or “SportsComplexSC” for The Centre location.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour. Donors will also receive a new, long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt upon completion.

To learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and to make your life-saving appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

For questions about upcoming city of Santa Clarita blood drives, please contact Amanda Santos at asantos@santa-clarita.com.
SCVNews.com
