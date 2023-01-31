School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers

Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference.
Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication committee. Gilpin retired from the William S. Hart Union High School District in 2013 with 34 years of service – 25 years at Canyon High School and nine at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
Peggi Stoffel was awarded the “Esteemed Conductor Award” for outstanding musical service as the 2023 SCSBOA Elementary Honor Orchestra Conductor. The orchestra had a culminating concert attended by nearly 1,000 people at the conference held in Anaheim. Stoffel is currently the Instrumental Music teacher at Rancho Pico Junior High School. She has taught in the Hart District for ten years.
Anthony Bailey received the SCSBOA “Gold Award.” This award is presented to teachers who have proven quality service to SCSBOA and made outstanding contributions to music education for at least ten years. Bailey is the director of Bands at Hart High School where he has taught for 23 years.
Congratulations to all three music educators on their accomplishments!
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new partnership at a press event today between the California Department of Education and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members — a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps, including the California Climate Action Corps, AmeriCorps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs and #CaliforniansForAll College Corps — to become teachers in California classrooms.
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the "Power of One" award at their inaugural Women's Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
