Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board

The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board. A native of California with a strong background in water resource management and a deep commitment to education, Vincent brings valuable expertise and a passion for community service to his new role.

Titiriga’s journey began in Canyon Country, where he grew up and graduated from Canyon High School in 2001. Following his graduation, he joined the United States Navy and served as a Machinist Mate onboard the USS John C. Stennis until 2005. After his honorable discharge, Vincent embarked on an academic pursuit, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from California State University Northridge. He continued his educational journey, obtaining a Master of Science in Water Resource Management from California State University Fresno.

Since 2012, Titiriga has been an integral part of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, where he currently holds the position of Senior Water Treatment Operator. His extensive knowledge and experience in water resource management have contributed significantly to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe water to the community.

In 2011, Titiriga and his wife made Castaic their home, recognizing the exceptional quality of schools in the area. They were determined to start a family and wanted their children to benefit from the outstanding educational opportunities provided by the Castaic Union School District. In 2016, they purchased a new home in Castaic, solidifying their commitment to the community.

Titiriga’s passion for education and community service runs deep within his family. With his mother’s 33-year tenure as an elementary school educator and his father’s experience as a college instructor at a community college, education has always been a priority in his upbringing.

Eager to further contribute to the community and with his twins scheduled to start school in the upcoming fall, Titiriga enthusiastically accepted the opportunity to join the Castaic Union School District’s School Board. He is dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes academic growth, supports educators and ensures the success and well-being of every student.

In his free time, Titiriga enjoys traveling with his wife and three children, indulging in his passion for golf and cheering on the Los Angeles Rams at their games.

The Castaic Union School District welcomes Vincent Titiriga to the school board and looks forward to the invaluable contributions he will make in shaping the future of education for Castaic students.

