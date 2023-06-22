Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board

The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board. A native of California with a strong background in water resource management and a deep commitment to education, Vincent brings valuable expertise and a passion for community service to his new role.
Titiriga’s journey began in Canyon Country, where he grew up and graduated from Canyon High School in 2001. Following his graduation, he joined the United States Navy and served as a Machinist Mate onboard the USS John C. Stennis until 2005. After his honorable discharge, Vincent embarked on an academic pursuit, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from California State University Northridge. He continued his educational journey, obtaining a Master of Science in Water Resource Management from California State University Fresno.
Since 2012, Titiriga has been an integral part of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, where he currently holds the position of Senior Water Treatment Operator. His extensive knowledge and experience in water resource management have contributed significantly to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe water to the community.
In 2011, Titiriga and his wife made Castaic their home, recognizing the exceptional quality of schools in the area. They were determined to start a family and wanted their children to benefit from the outstanding educational opportunities provided by the Castaic Union School District. In 2016, they purchased a new home in Castaic, solidifying their commitment to the community.
Titiriga’s passion for education and community service runs deep within his family. With his mother’s 33-year tenure as an elementary school educator and his father’s experience as a college instructor at a community college, education has always been a priority in his upbringing.
Eager to further contribute to the community and with his twins scheduled to start school in the upcoming fall, Titiriga enthusiastically accepted the opportunity to join the Castaic Union School District’s School Board. He is dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes academic growth, supports educators and ensures the success and well-being of every student.
In his free time, Titiriga enjoys traveling with his wife and three children, indulging in his passion for golf and cheering on the Los Angeles Rams at their games.
The Castaic Union School District welcomes Vincent Titiriga to the school board and looks forward to the invaluable contributions he will make in shaping the future of education for Castaic students.
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22.
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 29 at 5:45 p.m. at Big Chicken, River Oaks Shopping Center, 24341 Magic Mountain Parkway, #5, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.