Weekly COVID Roundup: Winter Virus Season Approaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 85 laboratory verified new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data once a week. This is the most recent data from Nov. 9.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 36,936, case totals to 3,817,424 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 102,307 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 576.

As Winter Virus Season Approaches, Testing and Treatment Can Make a Difference for People at Higher Risk

With the winter season approaching, rates of COVID-19, flu, and RSV will likely rise in the coming weeks and in case of infection or exposure, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) encourages residents to become familiar with testing and treatment options that are available in order to reduce risk for themselves and their loved ones.

Public Health advises that if a person is experiencing respiratory symptoms, such as a fever, sore throat, or cough, that they stay home, test for COVID-19, and if needed, seek treatment.

In general, while most minor respiratory virus infections improve with simple steps—resting, drinking plenty of fluids and taking over the counter medications to help reduce fevers, sore throat and body aches, there are prescription medications that can help reduce the risk of severe illness. . Antiviral medications are available for COVID-19 and flu and for those who are eligible, should be started as soon as possible after symptoms begin.

Paxlovid, the antiviral medication to treat COVID-19 is widely available in Los Angeles County at no cost. Currently there is ample supply of Paxlovid courses provided though the U.S. government, available at Los Angeles County pharmacies, Public Health Centers, and through Public Health telehealth services, provided free to residents through the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473, open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adults and children 12 years and older who test or are suspected positive for COVID, who have underlying health conditions or factors that may result in more severe illness from COVID-19, are eligible to take Paxlovid, which must be started within five days of symptom onset. Public Health encourages everyone to speak with their provider about Paxlovid if they test positive.

Due to the recent commercialization of medications to treat COVID-19, transitioning from federal government supplied doses, patients should check with the provider or pharmacy that they are picking up from about whether they are still getting the product for free. If not, they should ask about the co-pay savings program which they can use if they have commercial insurance. More information can be found at paxlovid.com/enroll-in-co-pay-program. For those eligible for a therapeutic medicine for COVID, public health offers a free telehealth visit and free medication.

A recent study looking at the effectiveness of Paxlovid against Omicron strains showed that there was a 37 percent reduction in hospitalization from a COVID-19 infection and an 84 percent reduction in death among people who completed a course of Paxlovid.

An at-home test can help determine if a respiratory infection is COVID-19. Testing is recommended if a person has respiratory virus symptoms, if they have been exposed to COVID-19, or when they are visiting or going to a gathering with people who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as older family members.

Through Nov. 11, people who have California regulated private health insurance can receive eight free COVID-19 home tests for each person on the policy at local pharmacies. Home tests are also available throughout Los Angeles County, including at libraries, Public Health Centers, food banks, senior centers and other local organizations. A full list of options, including free tests by mail through the federal government, can be found a ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests

Those with respiratory symptoms who test negative for COVID should consider masking indoors around others if they still have symptoms to avoid spreading another respiratory infection, like flu or RSV. It is most accurate to take a second COVID-19 test 48 hours after the first test if respiratory symptoms persist.

When a person is testing negative for COVID-19, yet still has symptoms of a respiratory virus, they may have a flu or RSV infection and should also stay home to prevent the spread of illness. For a flu infection, a doctor can prescribe Tamiflu if appropriate, a treatment that helps to reduce the severity of illness.

The best protection against viruses this winter is vaccination, recommended for all residents six months and older. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is available at pharmacies, Public Health sites, and at community events. Residents can find a convenient location for them and their families to get vaccinated at ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines and get the annual flu vaccine at the same time.

This fall’s COVID-19 and flu vaccines are updated to provide protection for virus strains that are circulating now. In order to have the most up-to-date protection, and for protection to have time to build before holiday events, it is recommended that people schedule a vaccination appointment as soon as possible. As of Nov. 5, over 630,000 residents have received their updated COVID-19 vaccine.

If Los Angeles County residents have questions about vaccines, where to get vaccination or how to get tested, the Public Health Call Center remains open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer COVID-19-related questions at 1-833-540-0473. Public Health staff can connect callers with resources and help people schedule vaccination appointments, including in-home vaccinations for those that are homebound.

In Los Angeles County, based on data through Oct. 28, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Hospital Admission Level is Low at 3.3 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.

All daily averages are 7-day averages. Data for past weeks are subject to change in future reports. Time periods covered by each metric: cases = week ending each Saturday; wastewater = week ending each Saturday, with a one-week lag; ED data = week ending each Sunday; hospitalizations = week ending each Saturday; deaths = week ending each Monday, with a three-week lag; death percentage = week ending Monday, with a one-week lag.

Case data is presented by episode date, an approximation of the date the illness began, and death data is presented by date of death. This is a change from how case and death data were presented prior to July 26, 2023, which was by date of report. Daily average cases do not include Long Beach and Pasadena; daily average deaths include Long Beach and Pasadena.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth. lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Locations & Demographics (data by demographic characteristics and geography, active outbreaks, and citations)

– COVID-19 Response Plan

– COVID-19 Vaccinations

– Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/ Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/ Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html

– CDC Spanishhttps://espanol.cdc. gov/enes/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who. int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

The L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 leaving the total number of deaths in the SCV at 576.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 469

Castaic: 31 (revised from 33)

Acton: 20

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 2

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 102,307 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 75,498

Castaic: 9,970

Stevenson Ranch: 6,194

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,874

Acton: 2,073

Val Verde: 1,249

Agua Dulce: 1,021

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 966

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 354

Elizabeth Lake: 295

Bouquet Canyon: 212

Lake Hughes: 208

Saugus/Canyon Country: 151

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 109

Sand Canyon: 64

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 45

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California By the Numbers

California now reports weekly COVID updates on Fridays. Updated data as of Nov. 10:

New hospital admissions updated Nov. 10 at 9:36 a.m., with data from Nov. 4.

Deaths and Tests updated Nov. 10 at 9:36 a.m., with data from Nov. 8.

For more California data, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...